‘Making Tax Digital’ business planning seminar coming to Loughry Campus

A number of Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support.

These will be delivered throughout Northern Ireland over the coming months starting on Tuesday 13 November at Loughry Campus, CAFRE. Seminars will be delivered by industry professionals from local Accountancy firm PKF/FPM.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

Callum McAleese from Limavady commented: “I attended the Farm Family Key Skills taxation and succession planning seminar last autumn and found it very useful. I am hoping to attend one of the ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars coming up soon. It is a great opportunity to find out what it is all about as the change comes into effect in April 2019. Therefore, I would encourage farmers, farm family members and farm employees to attend one of these seminars where they will get a chance to hear from industry professionals on key issues related to the new ‘Making Tax Digital system’.”

Twenty seminars will be delivered in local venues across Northern Ireland from November 2018 to March 2019, with additional dates for November confirmed as Grant’s Pub, Mayobridge on Monday 19, the Silver Birch Hotel Omagh on Tuesday 20, Enniskillen Campus on Wednesday 21, Tirgan Community Association (Tirgan Hall), Moneymore on Monday 26, Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) on Wednesday 28 and Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush on Thursday 29 of November. Doors open at 7:30 pm with seminars beginning at 8:00pm.

Details of all seminar dates can be found on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/business-planning/.

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar.

For further information, contact the delivery agent for this training programme Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk