Managing your Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements

Entitlements are what farm businesses use to claim BPS each year by activating an equivalent number of eligible hectares in the online Single Application.

How can I find out how many entitlements my farm business has?

You can view the quantity, unit value and total value of your BPS entitlements within your 2019 Single Application and also on your Entitlement register, both of which are available at DAERA Online Services.

If you successfully transferred entitlements or received a transfer of entitlements during 2018 then your most up-to-date position will be shown. The land which you claim on your 2019 Single Application, to activate your BPS entitlements, must be the eligible land which you are farming in 2019 and where the agricultural activity being carried out is under your control, ie you have the decision making power and bear the benefits and financial risks of the agricultural activity.

How are entitlements activated?

DAERA activates the highest value entitlements held by a business first. They do not differentiate between standard and regional reserve entitlements or between those owned by your business or leased in from another.

If you hold ‘owned’ and ‘leased in’ entitlements and the ‘leased in’ entitlements are higher in value than those ‘owned’ by your business they will activate the ‘leased in’ entitlements first.

If you do not activate all of the entitlements against an equivalent number of eligible hectares at least once in any two year period, the entitlements ‘owned’ by your business may be at risk of confiscation.

However, if the ‘leased in’ entitlements are equal in value to those ‘owned’ by your business, the activation and confiscation of entitlements would be done proportionately.

There is no longer an option to keep hold of entitlements by rotating the ones that you use from year to year.

How can I transfer Entitlements?

You must complete any transfers by sale, gift or lease through the online Entitlement Transfer Service at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices (DAERA Online Services). You will need the Business ID and Entitlement Transfer ID of the person you are transferring your entitlements to. Once you have completed the transfer you will receive a confirmation email straight away.

You must submit your online transfer before midnight on May 2 for the transfer to take effect in the 2019 scheme year.

If you are nominating an authorised person to complete the transfer on your behalf, make sure to provide them with the Business ID and Entitlement Transfer ID of the farm business you are transferring to in order to avoid any delay.

Transfers of entitlements due to actual or anticipated inheritance must be completed using a paper Form TE1 which is available to download from the department’s website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/te1-actual-inheritance-and-anticipated-inheritance-forms-2019

Completed forms must be received by the department by 2 may for the transfer to take effect in the 2019 scheme year.

Further information

It is recommended that you read the Guide to the Basic Payment Scheme and the Guide to the Transfer of BPS Entitlements 2019 which can be obtained from the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/area-based-schemes-2019-guidance-and-forms

For further help, you can telephone the Single Application Advisory Team on 0300 200 7848 or email: areabasedschemes@daera-ni.gov.uk.