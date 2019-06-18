Markethill Mart: Firm demand with sucklers selling to £1,710

An increased entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 15 continued to sell in a very firm demand with both buyers and sellers from a wide area in attendance.

HEIFERS

The 180 store heifers maintained a strong demand with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos for 540k Aberdeen Angus at £1,175 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 606k Limousin at £1,295 from a Kilkeel farmer and up to £1,405 for a 706k Charolais £199 from a Hillsborough producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £213 per 100 kilos for 476k Limousin at £1,015 from a Portadown producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 540k, £1,175, £218.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k, £1,295, £214.00; Kilkeel farmer 608k, £1,295, £213.00; Dungannon farmer 552k, £1,155, £209.00; Dungannon farmer 664k, £1,385, £209.00; Markethill farmer 646k, £1,345, £208.00; Armagh farmer 518k, £1,075, £208.00; Markethill farmer 642k, £1,325, £206.00; Dungannon farmer 600k, £1,225, £204.00 and Dungannon farmer 552k, £1,125, £204.00.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 476k, £1,015, £213.00; Armagh farmer 494k, £1,035, £209.00; Kilkeel farmer 478k, £980, £205.00; Bessbrook farmer 396k, £805, £203.00; Bessbrook farmer 390k, £785, £201.00; Banbridge farmer 442k, £895, £202.00; Belleeks farmer 408k, £825, £202.00 and Newtownbutler farmer 428k, £855, £200.00.

BULLOCKS

The 150 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £222 per 100 kilos for 516k Charolais at £1,145 from a Dromara producer.

Top price of £1,435 was paid for a 716k Aberdeen Angus £200 from a Hillsborough producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £216 for a 488k Charolais at £1,055 from a Dromara farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Dromara farmer 516k, £1,145, £222.00; Markethill farmer 606k, £1,295, £214.00; Armagh farmer 570k, £1,165, £204.00; Markethill farmer 624k, £1,275, £204.00; Markethill farmer 652k, £1,325, £203.00; Markethill farmer 608k, £1,235, £203.00; Markethill farmer 642k, £1,295, £202.00; Hillsborough farmer 716k, £1,435, £200.00p and Hillsborough farmer 706k, £1,405, £199.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Dromara farmer 488k, £1,055, £216.00; Portadown farmer 380k, £815, £215.00; Portadown farmer 394k, £835, £212.00; Tassagh farmer 460k, £975, £212.00; Portadown farmer 20k, £885, £210.00; Portadown farmer 416k, £845, £203.00; Poyntzpass farmer 442k, £885, £200.00 and Portadown farmer 396k, £805, £203.00.

WEANLINGS

The 140 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good trade particularly for top quality lots.

Light male weanlings sold to a top of £299 per 100 kilos for 354k Limousin at £1,060 from an Augher farmer.

The same owner received £293 per 100 kilos for 328k Limousin at £960.

An Ardglass farmer sold a 320k Lim at £885 £277 and a 342k Char at £945 £276 per 100 kilos. All good quality males sold from £220 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to a top of £262 per 100 kilos for 420k Limousin at £1,100 from an Augher farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £307 per 100 kilos paid for a 368k Limousin at £1,130 from an Augher farmer followed by £250 per 100 kilos for 382k Limousin at £955 from a Markethill producer.

Strong male weanlings

Augher farmer 420k, £1,100, £262.00; Ardglass farmer 402k, £925, £230.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 430k, £935, £217.00 and Tandragee farmer 430k, £840, £195.00.

Light male weanlings

Augher farmer 354k, £1,060, £299.00; Augher farmer 328k, £960, £293.00; Ardglass farmer 320k, £885, £277.00; Ardglass farmer 342k, £945, £276.00; Ardglass farmer 352k, £940, £267.00; Ardglass farmer 324k, £850, £262.00; Ardglass farmer 398k, £1,000, £251.00 and Rathfriland farmer 358k, £890, £249.00.

Heifer weanlings

Augher farmer 368k, £1,130, £307.00; Keady farmer 236k, £675, £286.00; Keady farmer 290k, £795, £274.00; Keady farmer 272k, £735, £270.00; Markethill farmer 382k, £955, £250.00; Markethill farmer 338k, £840, £249.00; Markethill farmer 330k, £800, £242.00; Dungannon farmer 330k, £785, £238.00 and Markethill farmer 360k, £840, £233.00.

50 lots of sucklers sold in a firm demand with good quality outfits selling to £1,710, £1,670 and £1,310 with several more from £1,000 to £1,280 each.