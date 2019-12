Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £86 to £93.20 each

An entry 1250 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, December 11 sold in a slightly firmer trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £86 to £93.20 each paid for 22 lambs weighing 27 kilos at £93.20 each 345p per kilo for a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality heavy lambs sold from 350p to 377p per kilo for 24 kilos at £90.50 each from a Loughgilly farmer followed by 373p per kilo for 24 kilos at £89.50 for a Newry producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 370p to 408p per kilo for 20kilos at £81.50 each for a Richhill farmer followed by 407p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £83.50 for a Newry farmer.

Store lamb trade was again firmer on the week.

Light stores sold to 475p per kilo for 11.9 kilos at £56.50 each followed by 449p per kilo for 15.6 kilos at £70 each.

Stronger store lambs sold to 428p per kilo for 25 lambs 17.4 kilos at £74.50 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold £80 to £98 each with poorer ewes from £50 to £75 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Loughgilly farmer: 24k £90.50 377p; Newry producer: 24k £89.50 373p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24k £89.20 373p; Glenanne seller: 24.1k £89 369p; Armagh seller; 24k £87 363p; Loughgall farmer: 24.2k £87.50 362p; Collone farmer: 24.4k £88 361p; Enagh producer: 25k £90 360p and Poyntzpass seller: 24k £86 358p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Richhill farmer: 20k £81.50 408p; Newry farmer: 20.5k £83.50 407p; Keady seller: 20k £79 395p; Moy farmer: 21.2k £83.50 394p; Armagh producer: 20k £78 390p; Ballinahinch producer: 20.4k £78.50 385p; Markethill seller: 20.7k £79.50 384p; Enagh producer: 21k £80 381p and Downpatrick farmer: 23k £87.20 379p.

STORES

Lurgan farmer: 11.9k £56.50 475p; Omagh producer: 15.6k £70 449p; Lurgan farmer: 16.5k £71 430p; Armagh farmer: 17.4k £74.50 428p; Armagh seller: 17.1k £73 427p; Markethill farmer: 17k £72 424p; Keady producer: 19k £77 405p; Poyntzpass farmer: 18.4k £74 402p and Tassagh producer: 19.5k, £78, 400p.