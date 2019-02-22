Mart demonstrations for NI beef project

The BETTER Farm Beef Challenge NI is a joint initiative between the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Irish Farmers’ Journal (IFJ) and Anglo Beef Processors (ABP).

The programme aims to improve the profitability and sustainability of suckler farms across Northern Ireland.

The programme objective is to simply produce the highest gross margin possible on the ten programme farms, by focussing on improving the level of technical efficiency inside the farm gate.

In February and March three mart demonstrations have been organised to highlight the technologies being adopted and management practices employed on programme farms during the busing spring and early summer periods: Wednesday 27 February – Camlough Mart, Monday 4 March – Enniskillen Mart, Thursday 7 March – Swatragh Mart

Programme farmers will have stock at each of the events. Together with these programme farmers, CAFRE and IFJ advisers, specialists and vets will focus on the following key areas of suckled calf and beef production:

· Managing a successful calving period.

· Pre and post calving management and nutrition

· Breeding and fertility management

· Heifer rearing and identifying suitable replacements

· Health planning for the suckler herd.