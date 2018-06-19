Mason’s ‘Star of the Future’ class at the Armagh Show

Armagh Show played host to one of the most eagerly anticipated championships in the show calendar.

Masons ‘Star of the Future’ heifer contest drew in a large entry of dairy female calves from across the country.

Winners of the Masons Animal Feeds Dairy Star of the Future competition at Armagh Show included, John Berry's Skybrook Doorman Lola; Lily Haffey's Glasson Jordy Kandie Kane; and Isla Haffey's Glasson Jordy Kandy Apple. Adding their congratulations are David Boyd, judge; and sponsors Ian Dudgeon and Michael Stewart. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

The man with the unenviable task of choosing a winner from the high quality entries was David Boyd from the renowned Glaslough Holstein herd. David is no stranger to the judging ring and after much deliberation he picked John Berry’s heifer, Skybrook Doorman Lola as winner of the class. This September born calf is a powerful heifer for its age, showing all the right characteristics to win the class.

David’s second choice was Glasson Jordie Kandie Kane. This is a home bred animal from the Glasson herd of Philip and Simon Haffey and led by Lily Haffey. This was a January born heifer.

The third place heifer came from the same yard. Isla Haffey’s Glasson Jordy Kandie Apple. This was also a January born heifer.

The competition was strong and Mason’s would like to thank all exhibitors who took the time and made the effort to ensure this event was successful. They look forward to seeing how these heifers progress and perform in their herds in the years to come.

Third prize in the Masons Animal Feeds Dairy Star of the Future competition went to Glasson Jordy Kandie Apple shown by Isla Haffey from Portadown. Adding their congratulations are sponsors Ian Dudgeon and Michael Stewart. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia