Medium weight stores peak at £2.23ppk at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on July 8, 2019 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Medium weight stores peaked at £2.23ppk for a 420kg Limousin bullock while heifers sold to £2.13ppk for a 394kg Charolais.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ardglass farmer 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £940 (1.68ppk), Killough farmer 636kg Montbeliarde £1,060 (1.67ppk), Strangford farmer 634kg Hereford £1,000 (1.58kg) and Kilclief farmer 628kg Simmental £950 (1.52ppk) and 610kg Montbeliarde £860.

Bullocks 200-499kg

Annalong farmer 420kg Limousin £940 (2.34ppk), Portaferry farmer 412kg Simmental £855 (2.08ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 202kg Limousin £850 (2.07ppk), Strangford farmer 470kg Charolais £965 (2.05ppk), Downpatrick farmer 430kg Simmental £880 (2.05ppk), Kilclief farmer 470kg Limousin £930 (1.98ppk), Strangford farmer 406kg Belgian Blue £795 (1.96ppk) and Ardglass farmer 488kg Charolais £950 (1.95ppk) and 404kg Belgian Blue £810 (1.68ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Strangford farmer 394kg Charolais £840 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 400kg Charolais £840 (2.11ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 380kg Limousin £795 (2.09pk), Ballykinlar farmer 400kg Limousin £820 (2.05ppk), 382kg Limousin £755 (1.98ppk), Downpatrick farmer 360kg Charolais £690 (1.92ppk), Ardglass farmer 468kg Charolais £890 (1.90ppk), 408kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £770 (1.89ppk) and 362kg, £660 (1.82ppk), Strangford farmer 394kg Aberdeen Angus £810 (1.81ppk), Annalong farmer 336kg Limousin £605 (1.80ppk) and Strangford farmer 352kg Charolais £555 (1.58ppk).

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, July 6 there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £88.50 and fat ewes to £96.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.90pp.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £88.50, Annalong farmer 23kg, £87.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £86.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £85.00, Bonecastle farmer 25kg, £84.50, Kilclief farmer 24kg, £84.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £84.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £82.00, Loughinisland farmer 26kg, £81.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £81.00, Edendarriff farmer 22kg, £80.00, Killinchy farmer 23kg, £80.00, Strangford farmer 22kg, £79.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £78.50, Annalong farmer 22kg, £78.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £83.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £82.50, Annalong farmer 23kg, £76.50, Killyleagh farmer 21kg, £76.00, Castlescreen farmer 20kg, £75.00, Ballykinlar farmer 20kg, £74.00, Ballygowan farmer 19kg, £73.00, Hilltown farmer 20kg, £72.00 and Crossgar farmer 14kg, £45.

FAT EWES:

Castlewellan farmer £96.00, Loughinisland farmer £95.00 and £90.00, Ardglass farmer £90.00, Saintfield farmer £90.00, Ardglass farmer £90.00, Comber farmer £90.00, Portaferry farmer £90.00, Bonscastle farmer £86.00, Killough £80.00, Ballyculter farmer £80.00, Killyleagh farmer £80.00, Hilltown farmer £70.00 and £69.00, Downpatrick farmer £62.00 and Ballynahinch farmer £60.00.