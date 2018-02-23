Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group holds its annual general meeting

A successful Annual General Meeting for the Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group was held in Aughabrack Community hall on 6th February.

There was a great turnout of members regardless of the snowy weather conditions.

Roy Taylor joins fellow guest speakers Graham Campbell from CAFRE Rush Management and Dominic McCann from NI Water alongside the 2017-18 Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer's Group at their AGM in Aughabrack. Pictured from the committee are Martin Brogan, Leslie Buchanan, PRO, Rufus McFarland, Peter McBride, Bob Henry, John Francis Devine, Brian Kerlin, Eugene McCrossan, Treasurer, Paddy Joe Kearney, Coordinator, Hugh Devine, and Seamus Kearney, Secretary.

The night kicked off with guest speaker, Graeme Campbell.

Graeme, who works for CAFRE, gave the group a great insight into the ongoing rust control programme at the Greenmount hill farm Glenwherry.

Graeme’s work focuses on pasture improvement with emphasis on rushes, and he was able to share his understanding of best practices.

To carry on from this presentation, all members were asked to put forward their names for a visit to see Graeme’s work and the newly built sheep house and handling facility at Glenwherry.

Paul Gallagher from Dunbia taking questions from the floor at the Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group's AGM.

The second speakers were Roy Taylor and Dominic McCann from NI Water.

This presentation focused on the local Derg Water Treatment Works where they supply high quality drinking water to the area at a rate of 25 million litres per day.

They emphasised the need to be environmentally responsible and ensure slurry and pesticides do not pollute the water courses.

Contaminating of water courses not only carries the risk of farmer penalties, but has a financial impact on the water treatment works and of course biodiversity.

Leslie Shiels from Marie Curie speaking at the event in Aughabrack.

The third speaker was Paul Gallagher from Dunbia.

Understandably, as the lamb group, this was the most anticipated speaker. The group learnt of how pricing is affected by the European market and lamb numbers from the Mid Tyrone Lamb Group.

Paul also emphasised the need for farmers to be aware of lameness as impaired locomotion can lead to welfare inspections.

One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of £1,000 to Leslie Shields on behalf of Marie Curie raised by the Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group.

Cahal Devine, Liam Roddy, Bertie McKelvey and Mark Armstrong at the AGM.

This was a great achievement for the group as it went to a charity that has helped so many in the community.

The night ended with the election of officers for the up and coming year.

Chairman: Martin Brogan, vice chairman: Bob Henry, treasurer: Eugene McCrossan, secretary: Seamus Kearney, assistant secretary: John Francis Devine, co-ordinator: Paddy Jo Kearney, press release officer: Rachel Boggs, committee members: Hugh Devine, Mark Armstrong, Brian Kerlin, Rufus McFarland, Leslie Buchanan

It is with thanks to the group’s sponsors that the group held an impressive draw to close the meeting.

There were six lots of 50 tags, vouchers and numerous bottle of animal drenches to name a few and several happy winners.

The Mid Tyrone Lamb Producers Group would like to take this opportunity to share their appreciation to all the businesses: L W Surphlis, Killygordon Animal Health, Parkview Veterinary Clinic, W Gibson Agri, Patrick McSorley Feed Supplies, Clonleigh Co-op, Shearwell Data, Fane Valley, Donegal Creameries, Taggart Jack and Strule Vets.