Mini Badminton at The Meadows

Following the cancellation of Maddybenny, Northern Region Committee decided to hold Combined Training on grass at The Meadows to give members an opportunity to ride the tests scheduled for Glenpatrick next week.

Balmoral competitors also used the facilities to practice prior to their performances in two weeks time.

Claire Kirkwood riding Domino, clear in the 80cm. Pictures: Victoria O'Connor

The set up was mini Badminton style with flowers adorning the dressage arenas and the bright coloured poles looking splendid in the sunshine.

There were over eighty combinations coming before the two dressage judges and almost one hundred testing themselves against Aaron McCusker’s flowing showjumping courses which ran from 70cms to 1.30m.

The Intro Judge, Janet Hall, was most impressed by Kirsty Jackson riding Charming Lad, her five year old home bred gelding by Carrick Diamond Lad. This combination, which scored 70% has qualified for the Balmoral Young Event Horse class and certainly shows great potential with a lovely attitude and a real willingness to please.

The runner up was Troy Watson with Rory’s Glen Angie, a seven year old mare, also by Carrick Diamond Lad whom he has had for two years. Troy, who is currently studying for his AS levels, is a member of East Down Branch of the Pony Club and he hopes to event and to compete with this lovely horse at the Area Competitions later in the year.

Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded her top marks and a score of 78.8% in the Pre Novice class to Trevor Smith riding Carol Moorhead’s chestnutt mare, Ula, which Carol herself has successfully campaigned in the Amateur classes for the past three years. She is now taking great pleasure and pride in watching Trevor compete her at the events.

David O’Connor came in behind with Dancing Queen, his seven year old mare by Steppe Dancer who has progressed nicely up through the Eventing ranks over the past two years. The combination was also placed sixth in the Novice class where the win went to Janie Cairns on Charlie, her six year old Touchdown gelding which is now competing at this level on a regular basis. Katie King took second placing with Bella, her nine year old chestnut mare who was getting a run on grass prior to heading to Windsor Horse Show.

Northern Region would like to thank all the judges, scribes, call up stewards, scorers and office staff for their help in making this hurriedly organised event such a success.

Results

Intro - Judge Janet Hall: 1, Kirsty Jackson, Charming Lad; 2, Troy Watson, Rory’s Glen Angie; 3, Jenny Lindsay, L’Tara’s Jenny; 4, Michael Boyd, Getadate; 5, Claire Kirkwood, Domino; 6, Felicity Johnston, Ace.

Pre Novice - Judge Lucinda Webb-Graham: 1, Trevor Smith, Ula; 2, David O’Connor, Queenie; 3, Naomi Buchanan, Hermes Revelation; 4, Trevor Smith, Mike; 5, Laura King, Bella; 6, Casey Webb, Well.

Novice - Judge Lucinda Webb-Graham: 1, Janie Cairns, Charlie; 2, Laura King, Bella; 3, Tola Thompson, Crackerjack V111; 4, Ben Rowlatt- McCormick, Barnaby; 5, Louise Nicholson, Jake; 6, David O’Connor, Queenie.