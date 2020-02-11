Mountbellew Agricultural College to host farm safety event

Teagasc, in partnership with Mountbellew Agricultural College, will hold a half day farm safety event for farmers and their families on Friday, February 14, 2020.

In 2019, 18 farmers were fatally injured on farms, and to date provisional data from the Republic of Ireland's Health and Safety Authority (HSA) indicates that one fatality has already taken place in 2020.

Glen Corbett, Teagasc advisor and event organiser said: “Farm safety is a crucial issue and concern on Irish farms. There needs to be constant awareness amongst the farming community of how we can make our farms safer places to be and work.”

Glen Corbett went on to says: “As the average age of an Irish farmer is about 57 years, there is a need for farmers to adapt their farms and work practices for safety. HSA data shows that about 72% of the deaths among Irish farmers were in the over 60 age group in 2019 (13 out of 18). We would particularly welcome farmers of all ages to attend on Friday.”

Alma Jordan of Agrikids will be present to promote childhood safety in a vibrant child friendly indoor environment.

Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist, Francis Bligh said: “We want to give strong health and safety messages as the year progresses. We will also be holding an event for school children earlier in the day.

“Mountbellew Agricultural College have many excellently designed examples of buildings, livestock handling facilities and equipment that are designed for safety.”

Co Galway farm accident victim, Peter Gohery, will be present at the farm safety event to explain the horrific consequence of his farm accident.

The Gardai will explain laws around vehicle and trailer safety.

The HSA will outline their current strategies on farm accident prevention.

Farm Relief Services will demonstrate chainsaw and quad safety. Teagasc and Mountbellew College staff will mount demonstrations on slurry, animal handling, including TAMS II grants and machinery.

The common reasons for deaths and accidents on farms are tractors, other vehicles and machinery, livestock, falls from heights and working with slurry.

Tractor and vehicle knockdowns and cow attacks are a particularly high cause of fatal injury.

Demonstrations in the farmyard of Mountbellew Agricultural College will take place on all these topics.

All farmers are most welcome to attend and the event runs from 2pm to 5pm.