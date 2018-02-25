NBA NI Beef Expo returns to Dungannon

The NBA NI Beef Expo is ready and raring to return to Dungannon on Monday, 26th February.

Over 70 indoor and outdoor trade stands are booked to display the latest technologies, genetics, nutrition and cattle handling facilities for visiting farmers.

The National Beef Association’s stand will include a members’ prize draw, with £250 cash up for grabs!

Chief Vet Robert Huey is just one of the guest speakers set to address the audience in the technical seminars. Speaking on TB and associated policy changes as part of the health seminar shared with Maura Langan from Norbrook presenting on the increasing risk of fluke in cattle, the talk is one not to be missed.

The grassland seminar includes noted beef scientist Francis Lively speaking on the GrassCheck project and James Daniel from Precision Grazing speaking on improving profitability of grassland. Finally, Boomer Birch of Cogent breeding and Adam Woods, Beef Editor for the IFJ will be speaking at the breeding seminar.

Breed societies will showcase the very best examples of their breeds and the NICCEC will showcase over 50 calves from top breeding herds across the country in nine competitive commercial showing classes.

The event is set to bring in crowds from North, South and across the channel.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for £10. The event opens at 9am and will close at 4.30pm. The NBA organising team look forward to seeing many of you there.