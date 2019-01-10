Neueda wins significant DAERA tech contract

Belfast-headquartered international technology company Neueda has been awarded a major contract by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to support its ongoing programme of digital transformation.

Aimed at moving 1.6 million transactions online annually, DAERA has engaged Neueda to provide application development, technical delivery support, testing and Geographic Information System (GIS) services.

The contract is for a three-year period, with three optional extension periods of two years each. Neueda is the lead organisation in delivering the contract, with tech companies Version 1, SQS and Stiona also included in the winning bid.

The initial contract is worth £21m, with significant additional provision planned over the contract lifetime.

Brendan Monaghan, Neueda CEO, said: “It is an honour that DAERA has once again recognised the value and quality of our team’s technical skills to trust us as their digital partner for this highly complex and important project.

“Neueda has worked in partnership with DAERA for over ten years, modernising its technology systems and sharing skills with their internal tech teams.

“Notably, we worked with DAERA to design and deliver an online system to increase the accuracy, efficiency and transparency of CAP payments to farmers, which has been recognised internationally as pioneering.

“This contract is of major significance to our business and a true testament to the talent of our people and unique partnership approach,” Brendan said.

Paul McGurnaghan, Director of Digital Services, DAERA, added: “We are delighted to be working with Neueda’s team of skilled specialists to support our digital transformation – an important piece of work aimed at making our operations more efficient and effective.”