New Ai Services Dairy Sire catalogue 2019

AI Services are pleased to announce the launch of their new Dairy Sire Catalogue 2019.

The catalogue includes 27 Holstein sires, of which 15 are available sexed. Three Pure Friesians also feature as well as 17 sires in the coloured breeds section.

The Holstein section is the most comprehensive line-up ever to be offered from the Company. Included are high production sires with up to +1000 Kg Milk and with over +80 kg of Fat and Protein. Extreme component sires also feature with percentage increases of up to +0.23% Fat and +0.16% Protein.

Management traits are in the forefront of many dairy herds. AI Services only select the very best sires that will improve the longevity of dairy herds. Sires include up to +15 on Fertility Index and +0.7 Lifespan.

If high type is a priority in your herd, there is a fantastic offering with sires up to +3 points on Type and Mammary.

The No. 1 PLI UK Daughter Proven bull, Cabriolet, is available sexed from AI Services with many milking local daughters impressing their owners. The top selling sire from last season, VH Brook, ranks No. 4 in the Top PLI Available Bull Lists and is also available sexed.

For the complete line-up of all the available sires, please see the catalogue, which can be downloaded from the website: www.ai-services.co.uk