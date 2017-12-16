New book explores the distinguished history of the dairy industry in Ulster

‘The Origins of the Dairy Industry in Ulster’, a new publication from Ulster Historical Foundation, charts the intriguing story of the development of dairying in Ulster from ancient times through to the first part of the twentieth century.

Written by Dr George Chambers with Dr Ian McDougall, the ‘Origins of the Dairy Industry in Ulster’ provides an accessible and comprehensive look at the development of dairying in Ulster from earliest times through to the first part of the twentieth century, crucially exploring the role of the Dairy Co-operative movement in transforming the Ulster dairy industry.

This thoroughly researched and neatly illustrated hardback book is a unique record of the development of an industry which continues to be an important cornerstone of the economy and society today.

This book will take readers on a journey starting with 2,000-year-old bog butter to the relative sophistication of dairying methods in the twentieth century. It is sure to be of interest to not just those who are curious about how dairying has changed from ancient times, but also to those who would like to know more about Ireland’s rural history.

This book’s author, Dr George Chambers, devoted more than thirty years of his working life to the dairy industry and served as chief executive of the Milk Marketing Board for Northern Ireland for 25 years.

Dr Chambers was widely known and respected not only within the dairy industry in Northern Ireland, but also in Ireland as a whole, the rest of the UK and in New Zealand and Australia.

Dr Chambers sadly passed away in 2010, but the fact that this book has been published seven years later is some small measure of how highly he was regarded by his friends and colleagues who worked tirelessly to see his final book come to fruition.

The ‘Origins of the Dairy Industry in Ulster’ is a fitting tribute to a most gifted man and is a testament to his dedication to and appreciation of the Ulster dairy industry.

Published in a limited print run, this beautifully illustrated full colour hardback book is priced at just £19.99 and would make the perfect stocking filler so be sure to act quickly to avoid disappointment this Christmas.

For more information please visit: www.booksireland.org.uk/store/all-departments/origins-dairy-industry-ulster