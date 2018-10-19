New foodie celebration ‘Taste Causeway’

A new culinary celebration is set to serve up a treat this autumn across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

‘Taste Causeway’ promises a feast of fantastic food experiences throughout the destination from November 10th – 18th.

The concept, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Tourism Team, will showcase the vibrant restaurant scene and superb local produce.

Set to build on the success of Restaurant Week, this event will be a celebration of the area’s local food offering, as the Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers explains: “Taste Causeway represents an exciting opportunity to highlight the extensive food repertoire of the Causeway Coast and Glens. Built around our fabulous producers and quality eating establishments, diners can look forward to immersing themselves in the very best of what this region has to offer. The variety of produce and experiences here sets us apart and Taste Causeway showcases this in a very exciting way.”

The nine-day programme features pairing menus, chocolate tastings and a chance to indulge in brunch with bubbles. Or what about fireside cheese platters, sparkling afternoon tea by the sea or for something completely different a Pretentious Food Night with wild ales, natural wines and a very descriptive menu! The programme also includes experiences aimed at vegans and vegetarians and for all Game of Thrones fans there’s an event not to be missed at Tartine, Bushmills.

The celebration also includes a number of opportunities for hands-on kitchen experiences, ranging from a seafood cookery class in Portrush, bread making in Ballycastle or a special Taste Causeway Aperoclub showcasing how local ingredients can be used to make impressive French-style canapes. Or why not enjoy a food tour in Portrush, Bushmills or Ballycastle which promises a unique way to enjoy a variety of local produce dishes, served up in some of the area’s best eateries.

Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle said: “Working together with our trade partners, colleagues from Place and Prosperity and the Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network, we are very excited to unveil our inaugural Taste Causeway programme. The diverse variety of events and menus on offer is testament to our ever growing food scene and we are looking forward to sharing this with everyone.”

A number of events will take place during Taste Causeway aimed specifically at the area’s hospitality industry. Themes include the growth of food tourism and how to maximise the opportunities using local food. Further details to be announced at a later date.

Taste Causeway will coincide with the 10th Anniversary of Atlantic Sessions, Council’s award winning music festival. It runs from November 15th – 18th with over 50 artists performing in over 20 venues in Portrush and Portstewart. Enjoy free music trails, new collaborations, exclusively curated premieres, plus special launch events from established artists. Full programme details available on www.atlanticsessions.com<”>http://www.atlanticsessions.com>. With great music and great food there has never been a better time to visit!

To view the full Taste Causeway programme or for other ideas on what to do and where to stay go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com<http://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com> or follow Visit Causeway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.