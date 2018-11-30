New system to register cattle by phone

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced an enhancement to the cattle registration telephony system that will allow cattle purchased at a livestock market to be confirmed into the buyer’s herd by phone.

Prior to this change, farmers confirmed these animals into their herds by a paper MC2B document or online using APHIS Online Services.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a new system that will enable cattle purchased at auction to be registered into the buyers herd via telephone. Pictured at Ballymena livestock market are (from left-right) Damian McCloskey UFU Co Antrim Chairman, Fiona McCandless Deputy Secretary DAERA, Desmond Fulton UFU Animal Health & Welfare Policy.

While the online method to confirm animals is quick, easy and available 24/7, DAERA is encouraging those farmers who don’t use APHIS online to consider confirming cattle purchased at a market into their herd by phone on the telephony system. It is operated by specially trained DAERA Direct staff on a dedicated and secure telephone number.

On a visit to Ballymena Livestock Market to launch the new service, DAERA Deputy Secretary Fiona McCandless, who was joined by local representatives from the Ulster Farmers Union, said: “This improved service will be very beneficial to those farmers who do not use APHIS Online. It will allow them to confirm cattle bought at a mart into their herds without the need to go through the process of completing the MC2B document and applying the appropriate sticker identifier before delivering or posting the form to their local office.

“Similar to online transactions, the animals are confirmed into the herd immediately, which will significantly reduce the likelihood of late notification statuses or penalties being applied.”

Farmers can access the telephony system on: 0300 200 7855, Monday to Friday (9.00am-5.00pm). All calls are recorded and, similar to paper notifications, are securely stored should a caller wish to check or verify the information provided at a later date.