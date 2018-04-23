New workshop dates announced

Workshops to help farmers complete their online Single Application will continue up to the closing date of the Single Application window, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced.

The Single Application window closes at midnight on 15 May 2018, with the last online workshop being held on Thursday 10 May 2018. DAERA is encouraging farmers who may require help with their application to consider attending a workshop and reserve a place as soon as possible.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “Five workshops have been held thus far during the 2018 Single Application period, which have proved popular amongst the farming community, with approximately 100 farmers attending.

“With four weeks left to the closing date of the Single Application window we have decided to continue with the online workshops to provide assistance to any farmer who has yet to complete their Single Application.

“These workshops are free and we would encourage farmers to reserve their place as soon as possible.”

The online Single Application Workshops will take place in CAFRE campuses on the following dates:

Tuesday 24 April 2018 Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm; Thursday 26 April 2018 Greenmount College, Antrim 6-8pm; Tuesday 01 May 2018 Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm;

Thursday 03 May 2018 Loughry College, Cookstown 6-8pm; Tuesday 08 May 2018 Enniskillen Campus 6-8pm; Thursday 10 May 2018 Loughry College, Cookstown 6-8pm.

A Single Application form must be completed by 15 May 2018 to claim payment for any of the following schemes: Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Payment, Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP), Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant), Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS), Northern Ireland Countryside Management Scheme (NICMS), Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS), Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS), Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia)