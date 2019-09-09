Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,445

A good supply of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,445 (£645 over £1 per kg and up to £227 per 100kg.

While heifers sold to £1,210 and £595 over £1.

Fat cows sold to £1,260 and £156 per 100kg.

Bullock and bull prices

John C O'Hagan, Plumbridge 800kg at £1,445, 670kg at £1,250, 645kg at £1,185, WJG Mclaughlin, Claudy 670kg at £1,175 R Hamilton, Castlederg 630kg, at £1,050, D Williamson, Sion Mills 655kg at £1,010 590kg at £1,000 and £940 560kg at £850, E Black, Balloughry 600kg at £1,000 WTR Crawford, Droit 490kg at £955 and £950 500kg at £940 and £925 515kg at £935 440kg at £800. WJ Giles, Beragh, 630kg at £970 615kg at £980 590kg at £950 600kg at £900, D Clarke, Ballymagory 925kg at £950 550 at £950, 500kg at £825, P Connolly, Victoria Bridge, 375kg at £850 (£227 per 100kg), 440kg at £850, 365kg at £830 (£227 per 100kg), 455kg at £800 355kg at £780, 395kg at £735 and M Lynch, Omagh, 450kg at £820, 515kg at £800, 350kg at £700.

Heifer prices

R Allison, Killymore 615kg at £1,210, A Ferguson, Letterbratt 590kg at £1,120, 50kg at £900, William McKean, Sion Mills 570kg at £1,090, 560kg at £1,085, 590kg at £1,065, 530kg at £1,040 and £1,020, 580kg at £1005, 540kg at £970, 520kg at £950, W Kee, Strabane 555kg at £985, 590kg at £980, 580kg at £920, P O'Brien, Glenhull 515kg at £905, R Giles, Omagh 500kg at £870 and £850, 540kg at £845, a Gortin farmer 480kg at £870, 470kg at £800, 430kg at £780, J C Sayers, Donemana 480kg at £860, P Connelly, Victoria Bridge 415kg at £775, 465kg at £765, A McAleer, Artigarven 440kg at £740, 390k at £645, G Hegarty, Glenmoran 325kg at £670 and £665 and J Quinn, Donemana 340kg at £580.

Fat cows

A Patterson, Newtownstewart 810kg at £156, 790kg at £130, an Omagh farmer 530kg at £147, 770kg at £137, 560kg at £134.

Friesian cows sold from £97 to £124.

Sheep prices

An Omagh farmer 26.4kg at £78.5, Richard Grant 24.2kg at £77.50, S Dennison 24.5kg at £77.5, a Claudy farmer 25.4kg at £74.50, V Shortt 26.9kg at £77, A Castlederg farmer 23.7kg at £76, WT Nethery, 24.8kg at £76, K McNamee 22.9kg at £76, R Allison 25.7kg at £75.5, P McNamee 22.5kg at £75.50, R S Wilson 23.3g at £75.5, P Devine 5.8kg at £75, D McNamee 24.5kg at £75, R Pollock 23.3kg at £75, H McFarland 23.8kg at £73 and TMcNamee 21.8kg at £71.