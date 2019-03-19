NI Charolais Club prizegiving success

The Northern Ireland Charolais club held their prize giving night after the club’s AGM at the Quinn’s Corner, Ballygawley on 27th February 2019.

The club would like to thank all the sponsors who have supported the club throughout the year.

Awards are as follows:

March sale 2018

The Millar Trophy – Supreme Champion, March Sale 2018: Mr E Muckian – Carrgene Muckian

The Northern Bank Salver – Homebred Supreme Champion 2018: Mr E Muckian – Carrgene Muckian

First Trust Bank Salver – Champion Female March Sale 2018: Mr T Phair – Brogher Mygirl

MAY SALE 2018

The Simpson Trophy – Supreme Champion, May Sale 2018: J Crawford – Coolnaslee Noel

JUNE SALE 2018

The Elmpark Cup – Supreme Champion, June Sale 2018 W Short – Woodpark Magnum Balmoral 2018

The Bardin Trophy – Best Charolais Animal, Balmoral 2018 Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo

The Breeders Perpetual Challenge Punchbowl With Ornate Lid – Best Bull Balmoral 2018: J Crawford Coolnaslee Nolan

The Orage Trophy – Best Cow Or Heifer, Balmoral: 2018 WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Lolly

H A Curry Cup – Best Junior Bull Balmoral 2018: J Crawford Coolnaslee Nolan

John K Currie Cup – Best Heifer Balmoral 2018: Brendan Feeney – Drumshane Mademoiselle to be announced but not given.

Brigadoon Perpetual Trophy – Best Homebred Animal, Balmoral 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo

BANK OF IRELAND NI NATIONAL CHAROLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Farming Life Cup – Supreme Champion 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo

Best Pairs – Brokers Bowl 2018: WD & JA Connolly

Senior Male Champion – Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly Newhouse Maximus

Junior Male Champion – Plaque 2018: S & D Bothwell – Killadeas Norman

Senior Female Champion – Plaque 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo

Junior Female Champion – Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Nevada

Overall Pair - Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly

Stock Judging 2018

McAllister shield – Adult StockJudging: 2018 Trevor Phair & Edgar Johnston

Millar Shield – Junior Stockjudging: 2018 – Mark Reid

UK Stock Judging Trophy - Highest Points in Stockjudging at UK level: 2018 Kevin Reavey

NOVEMBER SALE

Lambeg Cup November Sale – Supreme Male Champion: Mountain Native owned by 2018 L Johnston

Auctioneers Silver Salver – Best Exhibitor Bred Animal Nov Sale: Mountain Native owned by 2018 L Johnston

Ulster Bank Rose Bowl – Female Champion November Sale: Killadeas Nancy – 2018 S & D Bothwell

ALLAMS FATSTOCK SHOW

McAllister Livestock Trophy - Commercial Champion, Premier Beef & Lamb Championship: Geoffrey Rodgers