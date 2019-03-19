NI Charolais Club prizegiving success

The Northern Ireland Charolais club held their prize giving night after the club’s AGM at the Quinn’s Corner, Ballygawley on 27th February 2019.
The club would like to thank all the sponsors who have supported the club throughout the year.
Awards are as follows:
March sale 2018
The Millar Trophy – Supreme Champion, March Sale 2018: Mr E Muckian – Carrgene Muckian
The Northern Bank Salver – Homebred Supreme Champion 2018: Mr E Muckian – Carrgene Muckian
First Trust Bank Salver – Champion Female March Sale 2018: Mr T Phair – Brogher Mygirl
MAY SALE 2018
The Simpson Trophy – Supreme Champion, May Sale 2018: J Crawford – Coolnaslee Noel
JUNE SALE 2018
The Elmpark Cup – Supreme Champion, June Sale 2018 W Short – Woodpark Magnum Balmoral 2018
The Bardin Trophy – Best Charolais Animal, Balmoral 2018 Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo
The Breeders Perpetual Challenge Punchbowl With Ornate Lid – Best Bull Balmoral 2018: J Crawford Coolnaslee Nolan
The Orage Trophy – Best Cow Or Heifer, Balmoral: 2018 WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Lolly
H A Curry Cup – Best Junior Bull Balmoral 2018: J Crawford Coolnaslee Nolan
John K Currie Cup – Best Heifer Balmoral 2018: Brendan Feeney – Drumshane Mademoiselle to be announced but not given.
Brigadoon Perpetual Trophy – Best Homebred Animal, Balmoral 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo
BANK OF IRELAND NI NATIONAL CHAROLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP
Farming Life Cup – Supreme Champion 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo
Best Pairs – Brokers Bowl 2018: WD & JA Connolly
Senior Male Champion – Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly Newhouse Maximus
Junior Male Champion – Plaque 2018: S & D Bothwell – Killadeas Norman
Senior Female Champion – Plaque 2018: Devine Bros – Brownhill Mo
Junior Female Champion – Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Nevada
Overall Pair - Plaque 2018: WD & JA Connolly
Stock Judging 2018
McAllister shield – Adult StockJudging: 2018 Trevor Phair & Edgar Johnston
Millar Shield – Junior Stockjudging: 2018 – Mark Reid
UK Stock Judging Trophy - Highest Points in Stockjudging at UK level: 2018 Kevin Reavey
NOVEMBER SALE
Lambeg Cup November Sale – Supreme Male Champion: Mountain Native owned by 2018 L Johnston
Auctioneers Silver Salver – Best Exhibitor Bred Animal Nov Sale: Mountain Native owned by 2018 L Johnston
Ulster Bank Rose Bowl – Female Champion November Sale: Killadeas Nancy – 2018 S & D Bothwell
ALLAMS FATSTOCK SHOW
McAllister Livestock Trophy - Commercial Champion, Premier Beef & Lamb Championship: Geoffrey Rodgers