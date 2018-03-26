NMR names new business manager

Milk recording and dairy information company NMR has appointed Ivor Hyndman as field business manager in Northern Ireland.

Ivor has been with NMR for the past ten years, joining the company in 2007 as area sales coordinator, then, in 2008, moving to area manager.

In his new role he will be responsible for the NMR business in Northern Ireland including the operation of the milk recording services and the promotion of milk testing and health monitoring services operated by NMR.

Based just outside Maghera in County Londonderry, Ivor is a dairy farmer’s son and has many years of practical farming experience prior to worked in the livestock feed and minerals industry.

“Ivor brings a wealth of experience to his new role,” says NMR’s national field manager Jonathan Davies. “He and his team will help producers to add value to their business by taking full advantage of individual cow data and management records, and, importantly, to ensure these records meet industry criteria.”