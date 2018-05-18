One week to go for NI CountrySports Fair

With only one week to go, the countdown is on for the Northern Ireland CountrySports Fair (May 26th and 27th).

The annual event held in Scarvagh House, Banbridge, celebrates all that is great about rural life and has earned a unique reputation amongst both city and country dwellers.

Arnie the owl with Josh Framer (6 years old)

The 2018 event will bring together country sport enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy all the best that country life has to offer through have a go activities including, archery, clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing.

New this year is a dedicated ‘Pet Arena’, and an expansion on the Main Arena’s live demonstrations.

Education will form a key part of this year’s event, with the introduction of a Shooting First Aid Course, Country Sports Education Marquee and Animal Health, Nutrition and Welfare Veterinary talks.

Commenting on the growth of the Fair over the years, Event Director, Derek Lutton said: “We’ve truly cemented our home at Scarvagh House and preparations for this year’s event are well underway. We’re excited to host several firsts, namely, Young Country Sports Person of the Year and Ireland’s First Duck and Goose Calling Championships.

“For all food lovers out there, we’ve created a Crafty Artisan and Food Heartland Village which will include lots of traditional artisan producers and local delicacies.

“We’d like to thank the DAERA Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and ABC Council for their support in developing this new element for this year’s event, as well as the ongoing support from Tourism Northern Ireland.”

For further information on the event please visit www.countrysportsfairs.com.

Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/countrysportsfairs or on Twitter at @CSFairs.