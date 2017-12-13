Opportunity for dairy farmers - FFA

Farmers For Action’s William Taylor, pictured, has stated that dairy farmers must make themselves heard at this week’s Winter Fair.

Mr Taylor claimed processors are attempting to start pushing milk prices down after Christmas towards the Spring Flush, and he said the reality is they could collectively currently be paying at least another 5p/l.

The FFA spokersperson added: “Farmers have every right to make themselves heard at the Winter Fair, taking no excuses from processors on current farm gate prices!

“With the cost of production without profit and with subsidies now approximately 45c/l, what’s the point of milking cows when you could do nothing and be better off, therefore, demand another 5p/l for your milk for now.

“In addition, farmers must lend their support at every opportunity for legislation on farm gate prices for Northern Ireland across the staples by telling any of our politicians present at the Winter Fair to get back into Stormont and help implement legislation on farm gate prices to return a minimum of the cost of production plus a margin inflation linked resulting in prosperity for all of Northern Ireland,” he added.