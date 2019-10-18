Penzance Grand Nat won by “Kevin’s Pride”

The Blue Riband YB Grand National was due to be flown on Wednesday 4th September but the race marking was delayed due to strong to gale force north westerly winds forecast on the Irish Sea for the middle part of the week.

The situation was to change over the coming weekend with a more favourable forecast.

John Patterson of Ballylesson, 1st EDC, 22nd North Sect & 25th Open Penzance velocity 1283.

Race marking took place in the early afternoon of Friday and 278 members entered 1527 pigeons in the race and were competing for £14,641.00 in pools and prize money. The pigeons were released at 8.00am on Sunday 8th September. The wind at the release site was light northerly which was to turn to south south westerly on route. Winning birds were recorded in the Muckamore Station shortly after 3.00pm and we had a steady flow of birds till after 6.00pm. Rain and drizzle closed the race out early. Mr & Mrs McNeilly had the big early bird fantastic racers in Doagh & Dist and had a good card with four birds timed and just over 40 recorded in the Muckamore Station. The Ballymoney men arrived early with D & H Stuart winning 1st Club flying 346 miles just ahead of Danny Dixon who had won all club races up to this time. Danny had five birds timed including three arrivals at the one time. He will be happy enough lifting well over £1,000 with his first bird all pools and nominated. Arnold Thompson from Ballyclare is ever present and a good result as well for club-mates W R Moore & Son competing for the first time sending six birds and timing four. Robert Turkington from Doagh, always a good help had a super race with three birds in the clock. A very typical Penzance YB National, some fantastic results and many lofts with no birds home. The YB Nat Penzance is a favourite race for Kevin Henderson of Lurgan Social. He has timed many good birds over the years and as I said before none better than to win 1st Open INFC. It was bad luck indeed for Herman McAvoy who races to three different lofts and had mixed up the registration of the young bird team. Easy done and a reminder that all members should closely check their Allocation Sheets, very few do.

Clubs, Feds & Combines Penzance – Race sponsored by Frazers Animal Feeds

INFC Penzance Open 278/1529 – K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1389, J Byrne Newtown Kilpedder 1381, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1327, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1325, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1324, T McClean Annaghmore 1324, D Dixon Ballymoney 1309, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1309, G Quinn Coalisland 1306, G Quinn 1306, N Weir Loughgall 1306, A Thompson Ballyclare 1306, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1305, D Dixon 1303, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare 1298, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1297, P Hughes Ind South 1297, C O’Hare & Son Ballyholland 1294, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1294, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 1288.

INFC North Sect 172/998 – K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1389, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1327, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1325, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1324, T McClean Annaghmore 1324, D Dixon Ballymoney 1309, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1309, G Quinn Coalisland 1306, G Quinn 1306, Nelson Weir Loughgall 1306.

Mark Foulis of Dundonald HPS, 1st EDC, 4th North Section & 23rd Open Vel 1733. Big congratulations to Mark.

INFC South Sect 106/494 – Jason Byrne Newtown Kilpedder 1381, Paul Hughes Ind South 1297, Joe Brennan Barrow Valley 1286, M/M Dunne & Grandson Greenhills 1274, N & N Smith Greenhills 1255, S Duran Blanchardstown 1254, P J Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 1248, Mark Hartnett Kildonagh 1238, B Perry Gorey 1125, Owen Kirwan Gorey 1121.

NIPA Penzance YB Nat - K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1389, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1327, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1325, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1324, T McClean Annaghmore 1324, D Dixon Ballymoney 1309, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1309, G Quinn Coalisland 1306, G Quinn 1306, Nelson Weir Loughgall 1306, A Thompson Ballyclare 1306, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1305, D Dixon 1303, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare 1298, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1297, C O’Hare & Son Ballyholland 1294, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1294, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 1288, W R Moore & Son 1284, T McClean Annaghmore 1279.

ISRF Penzance YB Nat – M/M Dunne & Grandson Greenhills 1274, N & N Smith Greenhills 1255, S Duran Blanchardstown 1254, Mark Hartnett Kildonagh 1238, A Farrell Finglas 1232, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 933, Mark Hartnett 904, T McLoughlin & Son Finglas 845, R Matthews Sallynoggin 800, S Duran 789.

South Leinster Fed Penzance YB Nat – Jason Byrne Newtown Kilpedder 1381, B Perry Gorey 1125, O Kirwan Gorey 1121, B Perry 1036, O Kirwan 1015, Adrian Kelly Newtown Kilpedder 958, C & T Murphy Newtown Kilpedder 911, B Perry 898, O Kirwan 887, B Perry 841.

Gary Donaldson of United Lofts, RGG Donaldson with the boy's winner from Penzance YB National, along with Aimee-Joy.

East Coast Federation Penzance YB Nat - PJ Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 1248, PJ Corcoran & Son 1036, E Melia Skerries 989, N Grant & Son Balbriggan 983, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 905, E & J Campbell Balbriggan 788, A Smyth Castlebellingham 761, E & J Campbell 756, D Kenny Balbriggan 728, Reynolds & Cairns Castlebellingham 713, K Sharkey Castlebellingham 710, Mr & Mrs Curtis Son & Dtr Stillorgan 627, PJ Corcoran & Son 516, Mr & Mrs J McMahon Balbriggan 472, P Arthur Jnr Boyne Valley 421, PJ Corcoran & Son 405, Mr & Mrs Curtis Son & Dtr 342, P Smith & Son Stillorgan 319, P Arthur Jnr 311.

North South Federation Penzance YB Nat – G Murphy Ballyholland 1327, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1294, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1143, C O’Hare & Daughter 1094, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 1015, R Williamson 984, 972, 968, J Murtagh & Son 954, C O’Hare & Daughter 914, G Murphy 912, Donnelly Bros Newry City 903, T Gordon Ballyholland 869, R Williamson 829, 811, 703, J J McCabe Newry & Dist 600.

Muckamore Station Penzance – M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1325, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1324, D Dixon Ballymoney 1309, A Thompson Ballyclare 1306, D Dixon 1303, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare 1298, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1297, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1294, W R Moore & Son 1284, J & S Graham Kingsmoss 1278, M/M B McNeilly 1278, D Dixon 1256, D & R Turkington Doagh & Dist 1255, D Dixon 1248, D Dixon 1248, D Dixon 1248, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1244, Grattan Bros & Speers 1240, A Thompson 1230, D Dixon 1226.

East Antrim Combined Penzance - M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1325, A Thompson Ballyclare 1306, W R Moore & Son Ballyclare 1298, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1297, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1294, W R Moore & Son 1284, J & S Graham Kingsmoss 1278, M/M B McNeilly 1278, D & R Turkington Doagh & Dist 1255, Grattan Bros & Speers 1240, A Thompson 1230.

The Buckley bird, 1st Edgarstown & 8th Open INFC Penzance.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance – D Dixon Rasharkin 1309, 1303, 1256, 1248, 1248, 1248, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1244, D Dixon 1226, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1010, 1002, 995. Best in the Mid Antrim Combine was Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. An excellent race here from Danny timing his first six birds in 22 minutes to take the top six positions in the Mid Antrim Combine and 7th, 14th, 35th, 41st, 42nd & 43rd Open INFC from a distance of 339 miles to the lofts in Dunloy. The first bird a blue hen was bred from his ace Wildemeersch stock cock “Belgie Cock” which is a great grandson of the famous “De Beer”. The dam was purchased at a sale for Martin Graham of Ballymena last year and she is a daughter of “The Big Hen”. Second bird timed a blue chequer cock is De Rauw-Sablon x Joss Josson. Only 11 birds from the Mid Antrim Combine made the National result, the Ahoghill winners Young & McManus 7th Combine, 46th Open, Danny Dixon again 8th Combine plus, 59th Open and Bertie Blair top three positions in Ballymena & Dist and 9th, 10th & 11th Combine 125th, 126th & 129th Open INFC. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

INFC Clubs Penzance YB Grand Nat –

Lurgan Social – K Henderson & Son 1389, 1284.

Newtown Kilpedder – Jason Byrne 1381, Adrian Kelly 958, C & T Murphy 911.

Ballyholland – Gary Murphy 1327, C O’Hare & Son 1294, 1094, J Murtagh & Son 1015, 954, C O’Hare & Son 914, Gary Murphy 912, T Gordon 869.

Doagh & District HPS – Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1325, 1278, D & R Turkington 1255, Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1202, 1131, D & R Turkington 1115, S & A Leitch 1053, D & R Turkington 981, S & A Leitch 965, D & R Turkington 937, F Simpson 882.

Winning bird for Danny Dixon, bred from pair of direct Gert Heylen birds. Also won 2 x 1st MAC in the NIPA Corrin.

Ballymoney HPS 4/34 – D & H Stuart 1324, D Dixon 1309, 1303, 1256, 1248, 1248, 1248, 1226, D & H Stuart 1156, D Dixon 1118, 1037, 590. Congratulations to D and H Stuart on winning the Penzance young bird National in Ballymoney HPS.

Dervock RPS 2/8 – D & H Stuart 1324, 1156.

Annaghmore – Tom McClean 1324, 1279, J & E Calvin 1265, W G Neill 1231, A Cherry 1227, G Buckley & Son 1222, W G Neill 1211, J & E Calvin 1170, 1113, Tom McClean 1106, G Buckley & Son 1048, 1025, Tom McClean 917.

Edgarstown – S & E Buckley 1309, 1186, 1020, A & R Neill 994, 973, 972, Jim Robinson 891, G & C Simmons 873, A & R Neill 863. Well done to Simon & Eric on a super result taking the first three and 8th open for good measure also to A & R Neill with a good card also well done.

Coalisland & District – G Quinn 1306, 1306, 1084, Louise Bleeks 963.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1306, Sam Corrigan 1031.

Ballyclare & District – A Thompson 1306, W R Moore & Son 1298, 1284, A Thompson 1230, R Duddy 1205, 1100, A Thompson 1067, 999, 961, W R Moore & Son 902, 867, A Thompson 865.

Drumnavaddy – J Brush 1305, B McAvoy 1288, G & S McMullan 1233, C & G Quinn 951, 916, T McKinstry 884, 769, S Ogle 767. Congratulations to Johnny Brush on winning the Drumnavaddy Inv Hps club from the INFC Penzance, also all others that clocked.

Eastway HPS – Grattan Bros & Speers 1297, 1240, J Burrows 1065, 1035.

Larne & District HPS – L O’Neill & Son 1294, 1154, 968.

Barrow Valley RPC – Joe Brennan 1286.

Ballylesson – J Patterson 1283, K & B McConaghie & Son 923.

Lisburn & District – L Magee & Son 1278, P Johnston 1277, A T & J Houston 1147.

Kingsmoss – J & S Graham 1278.

Greenhills – M/M Dunne & Grandson 1274, N & N Smith 1255.

Dromara – Darren Aiken 1227, 1227, N Black & Son 1181, A Bradley 1108, Russell Bros 1098, 1011, 1001, Darren Aiken 952, 921, N Black & Son 881, A Bradley 867.

Blackwatertown West End HPS – R G & G Donaldson 1260, 1228, 1044, 1040, 988, 963, 863, 826. Delighted to take our 2nd win of the weekend and 4th of the YB Season from Penzance YB Nat. Our winner Is Jan Aarden x Van Geel from our small family of birds obtained from A. Smith & R. Hooper of Dorset.

Banbridge – C McArdle & Sons 1255.

Blanchardstown – Safet Duran 1254, J McLoughlin 933, Safet Duran 789, 786, 724.

Harmony HPS – G Adair 1254, 1143, 917, 888.

Balbriggan – P J Corcoran & Son 1248, 1036, N Grant & Sons 983, E & J Campbell 788, 756, David Kenny 728, P J Corcoran & Son 516, Mr & Mrs J McMahon 472, P J Corcoran & Son 405.

Dundonald – Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld 1248, 1071.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus & Sons 1244.

Killyleagh & District – P Murray 1243, D Grieves 1108.

Bondhill Soc – Capper Bros 1242, M Robinson 1129, 876, 871, 865.

Kildonagh RPC – Mark Hartnett 1238, 904.

Finglas – A Farrell 1232, T McLoughlin & Son 845.

Dundrum – J Maguire & Partners 1219, 1199.

Annalong – Henry McDowell 1203, Len McCavery 934, 933.

Beechpark Social – R Bothwell 1201, D Mawhinney & Son 1041, G McEvoy 979, D Mawhinney & Son 921.

Armagh HPS – J Campbell 1177.

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Bros 1173, 1144.

Newry & District – R Williamson 1143, 984, 972, 968.

Downpatrick Premier – Telford Bros S & J Milligan 1137.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1132, A Feeney & Son 934.

Markethill – M McDowell & Son 1130.

Gorey RPS – B Perry 1125, Owen Kirwan 1121, B Perry 1036, Owen Kirwan 1015, B Perry 898, Owen Kirwan 887, B Perry 841.

Dromore HPS – D & L Aiken 1274, H & R McAvoy 1103, J Vage & Son 1022, D & L Aiken 968, J Greenaway 912, J Vage & Son 905.

Corrigs – C McManus 1085, W B Shaw 1056, Robert Shaw 935, W B Shaw 864.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 1085, 973.

Wilton Cross HPS – P A Larkin & Sons 1081.

Crossgar HPS – L & R Barr 1066, Joe McGreevy 1018, 964, Sean McLoughlin 956, 936, Joe McGreevy 918.

Killyleagh Central – P & C McComb 1064, 1027.

Grosvenor – J Ramsey & Son 1058, 960.

Comber Central – D Harvey 1039, 884.

Ballymena & District HPS – Blair & Rankin 1010, 1002, 995. Bertie Blair timed three birds on the day at 17:32, 17:37 and 17:40 hrs flying 328 miles and finished 125th, 126th and 129th Open INFC. First bird clocked a lovely wee blue chequer hen was bred from a John Halstead cock when paired to a daughter of his 2nd Open INFC Penzance YB National cock of 2011. Second bird a blue Hartog hen was placed 11th Section B & 90th Open from the NIPA Talbenny YB National and the third bird timed a blue chequer Van Loon hen won 12th Section B & 91st Open again from the Talbenny YB National. Great flying form Bertie who has won 3 x 1st channel nationals in Ballymena & Dist this season. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Skerries – E Melia 989.

Rathfarnham & District – Tony Dillon 964.

Colin HPS – G & S Owens 963.

Dungannon & District – Ian Blair 934.

Glenavy & District – D Scott 910, 888.

Castlebellingham – J Sharkey 905, A Smyth 761, Reynolds & Cairns 713, K Sharkey 710.

Millvale – Donnelly Bros 903.

Rathnew – B Smyth & Sons 894, Gregory Bros 687, Merrigan Bros 639.

Hackettstown RPC – P Lucas 871.

Sallynoggin – R Matthews 800, Brady & Burton 587, R Matthews 469 & Nom, 4th Jamie Kelly, 5th Stephen Cunningham, 6th Kavanagh & Lawless, 7th Brady & Burton. Well done Ray a great win in what is always a very hard race. Jamie Kelly PO.

Arklow United RPC - Cullen Burke & O’Reilly 783, G & M Doyle 773.

Enniscorthy – B & B Gahan 771.

Wicklow South Road – A Duffy 748, 746.

Bray South End – R Reilly 709, McCann & Whelan 420.

Shelbourne Premier – J Byrne & Daughter 677, Curran & Rush 597, J Byrne & Daughter 421.

Stillorgan – Mr & Mrs Curtis Sons & Daughter 627.

Blackwater RPC – Bolger Family 582, 576.

Boyne Valley – Patrick Arthur 421, 311.

Dublin North East – P Rock & Son 403.

Clubs, Feds & Combine Results INFC Young Bird Skibbereen -

For the first time that I can remember the Inland Nat from Skibbereen was flown before Penzance, the thinking being that the earlier date coupled with a mid-week liberation would enhance the entry. Because of weather problems in the Skibbereen area race marking was delayed for one day and birds were duly marked in Lisburn on the Tuesday in the early afternoon because the Equestrian Centre was being used at night. Feelings about the date change are mixed but with young bird racing as it was during the season it was not the perfect year to make a decision one way or another.

The entry this year at 2,035 birds was something similar to the year previous when 2,022 birds were sent. Some 224 INFC members were competing for pools and prizes of £8,407. Liberation was at 11.00am on Wednesday 28th August in a Westerly wind, top winners exceeded a mile a minute. In my race report earlier I featured the top winners of each of the three Sections, ie. South, Middle and North. This round-up is to expand the coverage to include, Marking Station, Clubs, Feds and Combines. Members having success should as always forward info and relevant results.

Skibbereen YB National – Race sponsored by I.N.F.C.

INFC South Section 28/257 - 1 E. Kennedy & Son Newtown Kilpedder 1796 (Race winners), 2, 3, 4, 5, D. Walsh Tower Invitation 1793, 1791, 1790, 1764.

INFC Middle Section 40/370 - 1 S. Duran Blanchardstown 1779, 2 S. Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1758, 3 T. McLoughlin & Son Finglas 1754.9, 4 B. & C. Bonnie Tallaght & Dist 1754.5, 5 L. Donnelly & Son Finglas 1753.

INFC North Section 156/1408 - 1 I. Gibb & Son Glenavy 1751, 2 J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield 1742, 3 Mr & Mrs Robinson Carrick Soc 1739, 4 M. Foulis Dundonald 1733, 5 J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield 1732, 6 J. Greenaway Dromore 1730, 7 W. McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1729, 8 S. Curran Lurgan Social 1723, 9 Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1719.1, 10 J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield 1719.0. Kilkenny Station Skibbereen YB Nat – Derek Walsh Tower Invitation 1793, 1791, 1790, 1764, 1733, 1724, 1713, 1703, J Brennan 1690, 1670.

Balbriggan Station Skibbereen YB Nat – S Duran Blanchardstown 1779, J Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1758, T McLoughlin & Son Finglas 1754, L Donnelly & Son Finglas 1753, J Hanley & Mother Dublin NE 1752, G Daly & Son Donnycarney 1749, T McLoughlin & Son 1748, Madden Bros Dublin North County 1740, Madden Bros 1739, T McLoughlin & Son 1735.

Stillorgan Station Skibbereen YB Nat – B & C Bonnie Tallaght & Dist 1754, D Tierney Sarsfield 1751, N & N Smith Greenhills 1732, Curran & Rush Shelbourne Prem 1720, B & C Bonnie 1719, Curran & Rush 1719, N & N Smith 1705, B & C Bonnie 1705, Curran & Rush 1698, Tristan McLoughlin 1689.

Muckamore Station Skibbereen YB Nat – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1742, Mr & Mrs Robinson Carrick Soc 1739, J & D Braniff 1732, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1719, J & D Braniff 1719, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1702, L O’Neill & Son 1697, A & N Lewai Doagh & Dist 1689, McDowell & Crawford Carrick Soc 1689, Beggs & Hall Larne & Dist 1676, L O’Neill & Son 1649, Grattan Bros Eastway 1645, S Thompson Crumlin & Dist 1636, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1611, Calderwood & Waite Shankill 1609, J & D Braniff 1607, J & D Braniff 1606, T Creighton & Sons Carrick & Dist 1602, A & N Lewis 1597, D Dixon Ballymoney 1597.

North South Federation – J J McCabe Newry & Dist 1597, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1543, C O’Hare & Daughter 1542, G Murphy Ballyholland 1525, N Murtagh Millvale 1524, B Havern Millvale 1521, J Murtagh Ballyholland 1511, T Mooney & Son Millvale 1498, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1497, B Havern 1494.

East Antrim Combined – M/M Robinson Carrick Soc 1739, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1719, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1702, L O’Neill & Son 1697, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1689, McDowell & Crawford Carrick Soc 1685, Beggs & Hall Larne & Dist 1676, L O’Neill & Son 1649, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1645, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1611.

Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was timed by former winner Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. He timed his red chequer hen at 15.53pm flying 266 miles to the lofts in Dunloy. She is bred from two direct Gert Heylen birds and three days earlier won 1st Club, 7th Combine and 131st Open NIPA Fermoy 12,993 birds. In the past Danny has won 3 x 1st Open Nationals having previously won this race two decades ago back in 1999 followed by a NIPA Rosscarbery YB National in 2006 and a Penzance YB National in 2010. Bertie Blair continued his excellent young bird season with the best two birds into the town and a good 2nd and 3rd Mid Antrim Combine for the 259 mile fly to the loft. First clocked at 15.49hrs was a blue w/f hen. The sire is Danny Dixon Lambrechts and the dam is Frans Myers from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill. She has now bred at least 12 x 1st including 4 x 1st Combine winners, 1st Open NIPA Mullingar 2016, and his 24th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National pigeon this season. The second bird timed at 16.00hrs is a blue pied Soontjen hen and she won 1st Club and 6th MA Combine from 1st Fermoy. Sire is from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill and dam is from Davy Campbell of the Eastway HPS in Belfast. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen YB Nat – D Dixon Rasharkin 1597, Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1578, Blair & Rankin 1522, D Dixon 1478, 1478, 1478, 1441, Blair & Rankin 1382, George Bell Ballymena & Dist 1379.

INFC Club Results Skibbereen YB National – Newtown Kilpedder – Eric Kennedy & Son 1796, J Byrne 1676.

Tower Invitation RPC – Derek Walsh 1793, 1791, 1790, 1764, 1733, 1713.

Blanchardstown – S Duran 1779, 1723, 1708.

Balbriggan – S Dunne & Son 1758, Mr & Mrs J McMahon 1716.

Finglas – T McLoughlin & Son 1754, L Donnelly & Son 1753, T McLoughlin & Son 1748, 1735, 1731, D & D Boylan 1730, L Donnelly & Son 1714, D & D Boylan 1706.

Tallaght & District – B & C Bonnie 1754, 1719, 1705.

Dublin North East RPC – J Hanley & Mother 1752, 1728, P Rock & Son 1723, J Hanley & Mother 1711.

Sarsfield RPC – D Tierney 1751.

Glenavy & District – I Gibb & Sons 1751, 1676, 1619.

Donnycarney – G Daly & Son 1749.

Wheatfield – J & D Braniff 1742, 1732, 1719, 1607, 1606.

Dublin North County RPC – Madden Bros 1740, 1739, 1704.

Wicklow South Road – N Dickenson & Son 1739, E O’Brien 1723, Healy & Byrne 1685, A Duffy 1675.

Carrick Social – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1739, McDowell & Crawford 1685.

Wexford North & South – B Cullimore 1738.

Dundonald – M Foulis 1733, B C T Foulis & Gill 1700, M Foulis 1697, B C T Foulis & Gill 1693, 1685, 1677, 1677, M Foulis 1676, B C T Foulis & Gill 1644, Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld 1606, M Foulis 1606, B C T Foulis & Gill 1604, Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld 1603, M Foulis 1588.

Rathnew – Gregory Bros 1733, 1729, 1696.

Greenhills – N & N Smith 1732, 1705.

Arklow United RPC – Leonard, De Ridder & Callo 1731, 1730, D O’Neill 1647.

Dromore HPS – J Greenaway 1729, H & R McAvoy 1677, 1665, 1649, 1629, J Greenaway 1628, H & R McAvoy 1604, B & G Cochrane 1601, Brown & Burns 1598, J Vage & Son 1590, H & R McAvoy 1588, H & R McAvoy 1587.

Drumnavaddy 8/73 – W McDowell & Son 1729, T McKinstry 1641, 1633, J Mount & Son 1615, G & C Quinn 1569, 1552. Congratulations to Jim McDowell & Son on winning the Drumnavaddy Inv Hps club today from the INFC Skibbereen YB National.

Carlow & District – Donal Begley 1724.

Shelbourne Premier – Curran & Rush 1720, 1719, 1698.

Lurgan Social – J Curran 1719, 1718, 1702.

Ballyclare & District – Higginson & McMeekin 1719, D McClelland 1590.

Colin HPS – J Gregory & Sons 1713, 1669.

Skerries – J Hand 1709.

Larne & District HPS – L O’Neill & Sons 1702, 1697, Beggs & Hall 1676, L O’Neill & Sons 1649.

Dromara – A Bradley 1691, M/M Stevenson 1690, H & R McAvoy 1680, M/M Stevenson 1669, 1657, A Bradley 1655, Darren Aiken 1631, A Bradley 1620, N Black & Son 1600, 1597, N Edgar & Son 1589.

Barrow Valley RPC – Joe Brennan 1690, 1670, 1669.

Doagh & District HPS – A & N Lewis 1689, 1597.

Hillsborough & Maze – J & D Coburn & Sons 1685, I Rollins & Son 1679, J & D Coburn & Sons 1658, I Rollins & Son 1650, 1631, J & D Coburn & Sons 1623, I Rollins & Son 1621, J & D Coburn & Sons 1587, I Rollins & Son 1584.

Kingswood – R & J Conlane 1679, 1657.

Harmony HPS – Herman McAvoy 1678, 1642, 1634, 1626, 1601.

Newtownbreda – B & H Marshall 1678, T Marshall & Son 1608.

Wilton Cross HPS – G Douglas 1672, P A Larkin & Sons 1646, 1630.

Banbridge – C McArdle & Sons 1669, McCracken Bros 1599, 1588.

Armagh HPS – P Campbell & Sons 1667.

Lisburn & District – G Smyth 1658.

Gilford & District – C & H Beattie 1652, 1639, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1571, 1554, C & H Beattie 1546, A Feeney & Son 1534, 1530, C & H Beattie 1501, A Feeney & Son 1488, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1480.

Ballylesson – J Patterson 1651.

Eastway HPS – Grattan Bros & Speers 1645, 1593, J Burrows 1592, 1592.

Grosvenor – J & L Smyth 1640, J & J McAlorum 1613, 1608, J & L Smyth 1603, 1603.

Beech Park Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1635.

Crumlin & District – Thompson Bros 1633.

Annaghmore – Glen Buckley & Sons 1628, T McClean 1613, Glen Buckley & Sons 1609, 1608, 1608.

Edgarstown – R Bell & Sons 1620.

Andersonstown – V Cooney & Son 1617.

Ligoniel & District – Bingham & Seaton 1611.

Shankill & District – Calderwood & Waite 1609.

Carrick & District – T Creighton & Son 1602.

Cloughey – M Adair & Sons 1599.

Newry & District – J J McCabe 1597.

Ballymoney HPS – D Dixon 1597, 1478, 1478, 1478, 1441, 1377.

Ballycarry & District – N J Arthurs 1587.

Ballymena & District HPS – Blair & Rankin 1578, 1522, 1382, George Bell 1379.

Dungannon – Ian Blair 1566, 1425, 1311. Shankill – Vincent Brady (Jnr) 1561

Bertie Blair had top three in Ballymena & District from Penzance.