Police issue warning over online machinery scam

Police have issued a warning over an online machinery scam.

The PSNI say they have received a number of reports about farming machinery purchases on eBay.

A PSNI Facebook post said: “These reports the caller has purchased machinery, a tractor in one instance, on eBay and the seller has asked for the money to not be paid through PayPal due to the large amount.

“I’m sure you can see where this is going. Yup, no Tractor and out a load of money with no comeback.

“Always use PayPal, they cover you for refunds etc. NEVER EVER pay off site or with direct bank transfer. Also remember if it seems to good to be true, it probably is!”