Police have made an appeal for information following a report that a black Aberdeen Angus cow was taken from the Manse Road area of Craigavon.

Inspector Leslie Badger said: “The theft was reported to us on May 15th, and we are keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in and around the area. If you can help please call the 101 number, quoting reference number 280 of 15.5.18.”