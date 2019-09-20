Potterswalls prefix claims Jersey plaudits at 17th annual calf show

Welsh judge Iwan Thomas was impressed with the quality of Jerseys at the 17th annual multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon, writes Julie Hazelton.

“It has been a fantastic show, and the quality of the calves on parade more than compensated for the small number of entries.”

Alissa Marrs exhibited the first prize winning Potterswalls Chrome Bell, owned by Martin King, Ballymena. Presenting the prize is judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Claiming the supreme overall championship was the February 2019 born Potterswalls Impression Gloria bred and exhibited by the Fleming Family from Seaforde, County Down. Sired by Rockella Impression, her dam is Bayview Riley Gloria EX92 – purchased privately from the Bayview Herd in Lancashire.

The judge described the champion as a lovely calf with silky skin, a tremendous rump structure and good feet and legs.

The Fleming Family’s 120-cow herd also claimed the day’s reserve championship with Potterswalls Impression Evening. Born in January 2018 and by Rockella Impression, she is bred from Potterswalls Topeka Evening. The Evening family has produced several AI bulls, and goes back to the noted Bridon Herd in Canada.

“This is another beautiful calf. It is long, clean boned and very feminine,” added the judge.

Simon Gregg, Glarryford, exhibited the first prize Potterswalls Ambition Victoria, winner of the honourable mention award. Included is judge Iwan Thomas from Wales. Picture: Jane Steel

Eight-year-old Simon Gregg from Glarryford was delighted to win the honourable mention award with his November 2018 born heifer Potterswalls Ambition Victoria. This one is by Elite Agnettas Ambition, and is bred from Sowden Ranger Victoria.

Simon Gregg is a newcomer to pedigree Jersey breeding. This calf was a gift from Santa Claus last Christmas, and is the foundation female for his fledgling herd which will run alongside the family’s noted Frocess Holstein Herd.

The judge added: “The honourable mention winner is beautiful well-balanced calf, and nicely grown for its age.”

Results from the judging ring:

The supreme champion Jersey at the 17th annual multi-breed dairy calf show was the Fleming Family�"s Potterswalls Impression Gloria exhibited by Kristina McKeag. Adding his congratulations is Welsh judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Heifer, born after 01/12/18 – 1, Fleming Family, Seaforde, Potterswalls Impression Gloria by Rockella Impression; 2, Messrs Fleming, Henning and Agnew, Potterswalls VIP Harp by River Valley Venus VIP.

Heifer, born between 01/09/18 and 30/11/18 – 1, Simon Gregg, Glarryford, Potterswalls Ambition Victoria by Elite Agnettas Ambition; 2, Martin King, Ballymena, Potterswalls Ambition Ceres by Elite Agnettas Ambition; 3, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Juno Starlight 2 by Potterswalls Lord Juno.

Heifer, born between 01/05/18 and 31/08/18 – 1, Martin King, Potterswalls Chrome Belle by River Valley CC Chrome.

Heifer, born between 01/01/18 and 30/04/18 – 1, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Impression Evening by Rockella Impression.