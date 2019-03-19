Retirement of Vaughan Trust trustees

The Board of the Vaughan Trust has recently changed their farming trustees.

It is stipulated under legislation that two Fermanagh farmers are to sit on the Board to represent farmers in the county including one to specifically represent the young farmers in the county.

Eddie Rogers and David Brown have stepped down after serving a long number of years. Eddie from Churchill has served over 25 years and David from Florencecourt, who represented the young farmers, has served 16 years. Their time has been given freely with no recompense and the trustees wish to express their gratitude for this significant contribution for the benefit of Fermanagh farmers. At a recent Board meeting, Eddie and David were presented with a small gift to acknowledge their years of service.

The two new trustees coming onto the Board are Roslea farmer John Egerton and Brookeborough farmer Trevor Dunn. John is a beef and sheep farmer who farms a family farm just outside Roslea, with three grown up sons. Trevor is a dairy farmer with a young family, who farms with his father at Monmurry, Brookeborough, and who will represent the young farmers of the county.

The Vaughan Trust exists as a result of a substantial legacy left from the estates of George Vaughan (1693-1763), who owned large areas of land in Co Donegal and Co Fermanagh. It is not public money and the allocation of funds is by the discretion of a board of trustees. None of the trustees are paid and no expenses allowed.

The entire funds available to the Vaughan Trust support the agriculture community in Co Fermanagh. Over the years farmers have benefited from financial support from a wide range of schemes such as the purchase of premium bulls and rams, milk recording, disease screening in livestock, and nutrient management. Students are supported in agriculture education through the local and national colleges.

Local school children benefit from supporting their education in flora and fauna through the Rural Schools Scheme. Full details of all schemes are on the website www.vaughantrust.com