Saintfield Mart: Charolais bull sells for £1,366

Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade remaining firm.

Top price of the day was £1,366 for a 1,120kg Charolais bull.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to £1,366 for a 1,120kg Charolais bull, £122 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £1,121 for a 590kg Charolais, £190 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1,002 for a 840kg Friesian cow, £120 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charoloais bull 1,120kg, £122, £1,366, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifer 590kg, £190, £1,121, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 840kg, £120, £1,008, 800kg, £120, £960, Annacloy producer Limousin cows 610kg, £162, £988, 730kg, £130, £949, Killyleagh producer Charolais cows 730kg, £130, £949, 600kg, £150, £900, 620kg, £145, £899 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 670kg, £124, £830, 640kg, £126, £806.

BULLOCKS: 70 sold to £1,190 for a 610kg Limousin (195).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 610kg, £1,190, 650kg, £1,165, 510kg, £1,020, 500kg, £1,000, 520kg, £1000, 450kg, £980, 440kg, £950, 460kg, £950, 430kg, £930, 430kg, £910, Comber producer Herefords 680kg, £1,180, 600kg, £1,090, 600kg, £1,025, 450kg, £950 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 440kg, £955, 440kg, £945, 400kg, £890, 390kg, £880, 400kg, £875.

HEIFERS: 90 sold to £1,130 for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,130, 680kg, £1,110, 590kg, £1,080, Saintfield producer Charolais 600kg, £1,050, 520kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 490kg, £990, 510kg, £950, 510kg, £935, 460kg, £925 and Dromara producer Lims 440kg £990, 460kg £925, 390kg £865.

DROPPED CALVES: 60 drops sold to £340 for a Hereford bull.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Hereford bulls £340, £280, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls £305, £290, £260, Limousin heifer £290, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £290, £270, £265, £255, Aberdeen Angus heifers £260, £245 and Lisburn producer Limousin bull £290, £250.