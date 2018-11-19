Simmental breeders gather to collect awards

Members of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club attended a recent club meeting and presentation of awards in Dungannon.

Looking back over a very successful show season, club chairman Conrad Fegan, congratulated the prize winners and thanked the exhibitors for supporting the summer shows.

He also conveyed his congratulations to a number of members who won championship awards at the autumn bull sales in Stirling.

“The highlight of the year was our tremendous charity raffle and BBQ which raised a phenomenal £34,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in memory of Thelma Gorman. A big thank you to everyone for their generous support, especially Kenneth and Avril Stubbs who donated Drumbulcan Honeybee, and gave up their time to attend shows and sell raffle tickets.”

Club awards won in 2018 were presented by Conrad Fegan.

Award winners include:

Danske Bank Silver Salver, for the champion at the club’s spring show and sale: Kilbride Farm Hoylake bred by WH Robson and Sons.

Trophy for best of opposite sex to the champion at the club’s spring show and sale: Cleenagh Ivy bred by Adrian Richardson.

SH Watterson (Oakland) Perpetual Cup, for the top priced bull at the club’s spring show and sale: Scribby Farm Harvey (3,300gns) bred by Keith and Andrea Nelson.

Bruces Hill Cattle Company Trophy, for the champion at the club’s May show and sale: Shacon Invincible bred by Brian Dooher.

WH Robson and Sons Trophy, for the champion at the October show and sale: Cleenagh Ivy owned by Wesley Abraham.

Ulster Farmers’ Mart (RJ Allam) trophy, for the best of opposite sex to the champion at October show and sale: Margaret Adams Ivor owned by Kenneth Veitch.

Irwin Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the supreme overall champion at Balmoral Show: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

William Black Memorial Cup, for the male champion at Balmoral Show: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

The News Letter Shield, for the junior champion at Balmoral Show: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge trophy, for the best Simmental heifer at Balmoral Show: Cleenagh Ivy owned by Wesley Abraham.

Bangor and Six Road Ends Trophy and British Simmental Cattle Society cow bell, for the female champion at Balmoral Show: Cleenagh Ivy owned by Wesley Abraham.

Silver Award, for the best exhibit bred in Northern Ireland: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Irwins Feeds Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best junior bull at Clogher Valley Show: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Danske Bank Crystal Award, for the Female of the Year: Cleenagh Ivy owned by Wesley Abraham.

Danske Bank Crystal Award, for the Reserve Female of the Year: Bridgewater Farm Hilda bred by Nigel Glasgow; and Ranfurly Weikel 18th bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Danske Bank Crystal Award, for the Male of the Year: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Danske Bank Crystal Award, for the Reserve Male of the Year: Woodford Iceberg owned by Jason Whitcroft.

Merial Animal Health Crystal Award, for the Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year: Lisglass Helene and Lisglass Honey bred by Leslie and Christopher Weatherup.

DANI Rosebowl, for the best performance recorded Simmental bull: Ranfurly Impeccable bred by David and Jonny Hazelton.

Perpetual Shield, for the Young Stockperson of the Year: Conor Loane.

Pair of Engraved Crystal Goblets, for the champion at Balmoral Show: David and Jonny Hazelton.

Pair of Engraved Crystal Goblets, for the champion at Castlewellan Show: David and Jonny Hazelton.

Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the Club Member of the Year 2018: Kenneth and Avril Stubbs.

Thelma Gorman Memorial cup, for the young stockperson of the Year: Conor Loane.

Carnkern Cup, for the winner of the under 21 stockjudging competition: Molly Bradley.

NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club Cup, for the winner of the open stockjudging competition: Christopher Weatherup.