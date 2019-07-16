South Tyrone reports strong fundraising effort

South Tyrone Group committee are delighted that they raised £4,000 for the NI Air Ambulance charity in 2018 as part of the Ulster Farmers’ Union centenary celebrations.

This money was kindly donated by members and their families during Clogher Valley show, the group barbecue which was held at Caledon Estate, the Christmas Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook event and the sale of UFU lapel badges.

The committee would like to thank everyone for their donations.

To date, this has been a busy year for the South Tyrone UFU Group.

Following the recent AGM, the group has a new chairman with Christopher Gill, Caledon Estate, taking on the role. Eric Coote was voted in as vice chairman.

The group office has recently welcomed senior group manager Wendy Kerr, who joined the group at the end of January. Wendy moved from the North Tyrone Group in Strabane where she was group manager for 18 years, so she is new to the area but not new to the job.

Wendy is from Seskinore and is from a farming background. She grew up on a dairy farm and has a degree in agriculture from Queens University. Wendy is married to Samuel and they have a three-year-old daughter, Amelia.

The group held a very successful winter barley competition in June, which was well supported by members of the group.

The winners are as follows. First place was awarded to Harold and Darren Reid, in second place was Neville Millar and joint third was Jeremy Skelton and David Simpson.

The final sections of the annual cereal competition are being judged this Tuesday 16 July, so last entries are being taken. If you have a field of spring barley, winter wheat or oats, please contact the group office on 028 87725973 or send a message on Facebook to enter.

The group office is making final preparations for the Clogher Valley Show which is being held on Wednesday 31 July.

Refreshments will be available to all members and their families. There will also be a free raffle for a luxury Marks & Spencer’s food hamper.

Wendy and Alison look forward to seeing you at the show. Members of the UFU presidential and headquarters team, shall be present at the show.

The South Tyrone UFU Group committee are currently finalising their winter programme. The details of forthcoming meetings will be posted to our members very soon.

If members wish to receive the UFU Weekly bulletin, please forward their email address to our group office. This can be achieved by emailing Dungannon@nfumutual.co.uk or call 028877 25973.

Remember to give South Tyrone UFU Facebook page a ‘like’, as this will keep you up to date with all group activities.