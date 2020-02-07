‘Sports Nutrition Award’ for Newry student

Newry native, Conor McCrink, has been named as the worthy recipient of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s annual ‘Sports Nutrition Award’ which is presented to the Ulster University student who has achieved the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition course.

Through this award, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland works with the School of Sport at Ulster to encourage excellence in sports nutrition research and in the education of the sports and exercise nutritionists of the future.

Speaking about the award, Conor, who is a Registered Dietitian, commented: “Growing up as a junior athlete, competing in international competition, nutrition held a key yet poorly understood aspect of performance. I was a keen kickboxer and had the pleasure of travelling all over Europe as part of the Irish team, competing in World and European Championships.

“My passion for nutrition has stemmed from sport and finishing the MSc in Sport and Exercise Nutrition with this award is a great honour.

“ I would like to thank the staff at Ulster University, both undergraduate and postgraduate, who have helped my development over the years.

“I’m very much looking forward to putting this great knowledge into practice and helping athletes perform at their best.”

MSc Course Director at Ulster University, Dr Andrea McNeilly added: “This is a fantastic achievement for Conor and recognises his hard work and dedication during the past year.

“We wish him all the best in his future career and look forward to the forthcoming publication of his master’s research project.”

Commenting on the award Dr Carole Lowis, Dairy Council for Northern Ireland Nutritionist said: “We are delighted to be working with Ulster University and through this award wish to encourage excellence in the education of the sports and exercise nutritionists of the future.

“I would like to congratulate Conor and look forward to seeing the next cohort of talented students coming through the course.”