Steady trade for fat lambs at Armoy Mart

A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night saw a steady trade for fat lambs.

Fat ewes were very sharp and store lambs and breeding ewes much dearer.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

Clifford White, Ballycastle, 24kgs £75.00. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 23kgs, £74.50. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £74.00. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 24kgs £74.00. R Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs £73.00. A Laverty, Armoy, 23½kgs £73.00. R McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs £73.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 28kgs £75.50. B McAlister, Ballymoney, 22kgs £70.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, 23kgs £70.00. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 24kgs £73.00. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 23kgs £72.00. Terence McGarry, Armoy, 22½kgs £70.00. L Linton, Armoy, 22½kgs, £70.00. Fred Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 24kgs £73.00. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 22½kgs £70.00. M McCormick, 24kgs £70.00.

BREEDING EWES & RAMS

C McDonnell, Armoy, Mules, 10, £151, 10, £148, 10, £148, 10, £146, 10, £140, 10, £136. Craig McMillan, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £144, 10, £144, 10, £140, 10, £140, 10, £136. John Thompson, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £141, 7, £138, 10, £136, 10, £134. Joe McCormick, Armoy, 10, £136, 10, £130, 10, £136. M McKeown, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £126, 10, £125. John Laverty, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £125, 24, £122, 12, £123.

RAMS

Danny McKay, Martinstown, Texel ram lambs, £270, £250.

EWE LAMBS

Gareth Moore, Macosquin, Mules, 14, £100, 13, £95.00, 130, £94.00, 13, £90.00, 11, £96.00, 12, £87.00. Patsy McAleese, Loughguile, Mules, 9, £86.00, 13, £85.00, 12, £84.00, 12, £80.00. S Scullion, Glenarm, 10 Texel, £76.00, 10, £73.00. Representatives of Mr B O’Hara, Cushendun, 9 Suffolk/Cheviot, £78.50. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 11 Texel, £78.00.

STORE LAMBS

Charles McCormick, Armoy, 37, Texel, £66.80. S Boyle, Loughguile, 50 Texel, £64.50. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 30 Texel, £60.50. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 29 Suffolk, £65.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 50 Suffolk, £60.50. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £63.50. D Todd, Ballycastle, 43 Texel, £59.50. A O Devlin, Armoy, 61 Suffolk, £60.20, 28, £61.50. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 21 Texel, £61.40.

BLACKFACE LAMBS

Michael McAlister, Glenariffe, 20 Blackface, £54.20. Hugh McDonnell, Glenariffe, 24 Blackface, £51.50. Seamus McKeegan, Cushendall, 24 Blackface, £48.00. Bryan McCormick, Torr, 20, Blackface £44.00. D McCollum, Loughguile, 20, Blackface £44.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.