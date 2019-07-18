Steady trade for sheep at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 1,804 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 369p for a pen of Beltex 23kg at £85 presented by John Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £90 for a pen of heavy Dorsets from J McConaghie, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £111.

Fat lambs (1,464)

Top prices per kg

S Dougherty, Cloughey 16 Texel 16kg, £62 (387), 5 Texel 14kg, £54 (285), J W Harbinson, Limavady 10 Beltex 23kg, £85 (369), S Dougherty, Cloughey 11 Texel 19.5kg, £70 (359), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 10 Texel 22.5kg, £80.50 (357), A and M Graham, Carnlough 4 Texel 20kg, £71.5 (257), B McGookin, Ballyboley 4 Texel 21kg, £75 (357), J Dobbin, Aughafatten 4 Texel 21kg, £75 (257), S Harkin, Limavady 5 Crossbred 21.5kg, £76.5 (355), J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 22.5kg, £80 (355), J D Kennedy, Blackhill 4 Texel 22.5kg, £80 (355), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 3 Texel 21.5kg, £76 (353), I Magee, Larne 2 Suffolk 19kg, £67 (352), A Hall, Antrim 8 Charollais 21kg, £74 (352), M Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 23.5kg, £82.50 (351), I Morrison, Dunloy 23 Texel 22.5kg, £78.80 (350), L Kirk, Clough 5 Texel 24kg, £84 (350), W J Smyth, Moorfields 8 Texel 21kg, £73.50 (250), A McAnally, Ballyclare 26 Texel 21kg, £73.50 (350), I Stevenson, Broughshane 12 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), J McNeill, Coleraine 20 Texel 22.5kg, £78.50 (348), J Houston, Broughshane 15 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 14 Charollais 21.5kg, £75 (348), J Murray, Ballymoney 15 Texel 23kg, £80 (347) and J Walker, Randalstown 12 Texel 22kg, £76.50 (347).

Top prices per head

J McConaghie, Glenarm Dorset £90, J Woodburn, Kells Texel 26kg, £86, J W Harbinson, Limavady 10 Beltex 23kg, £85, L Kirk, Clough 5 Texel 24kg, £84, S Montgomery, Kells Texel 33.5kg, £84, D M Adams, Portglenone Suffolk 31.5kg, £83, M Millen, Coleraine Texel 23.5kg, £82.5, M E Collins, Ballinderry 5 Texel 24.5kg, £82, J McWilliams, Ballyclare 5 Texel 27.5kg, £82, G Scullion, Toomebridge Texel 26.5kg, £81, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Texel 22.5kg, £80.50, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Suffolk 26.5kg, £80.50, W McCroary, Broughshane Dorset 23.5kg, £80, D Adams, Portglenone Suffolk 25kg, £80, D Black, Carnlough Texel 26kg, £80, J Christie, Cloughmills Texel 22.5kg, £80, J Murray, Ballymoney Texel 23kg, £80, F Tweed, Glenarm Texel 26kg, £80, W Jamieson, Ballymoney Texel 24.5kg, £80, W Magee, Kilwaughter Texel 24.5kg, £80, K Dobbin, Ballycastle Texel 24.5kg £80, R Irvine, Broughshane Texel 25kg, £80 and M Workman, Kilwaughter Suffolk 24kg, £80.

Fat ewes (340)

First quality

Suffolk - £80 - £110

Texel - £80 - £111

Crossbred - £65 - £84

Blackface - £45 - £60