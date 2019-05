Steers sell to £1,230 at Armoy Mart

Just under 200 head of cattle were on offer at last Monday’s sale and all were sold in what could be described as a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,230, heifers sold to £1,070 for 480kgs and fat cows topped at £1,100 for 790kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Cushendall producer, Charolais, 430kgs, £1,000. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £780, 340kgs, £825. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 360kgs, £875, 400kgs, £915, 400kgs, £895, 280kgs, £730. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 355kgs, £925, 350kgs, £825, 400kgs, £875. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £905, 340kgs, £800. Corkey producer, Belgian Blue, 380kgs, £805, 340kgs, £720. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 630kgs, £1,210. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 660kgs, £1,230, 570kgs, £1,110, 560kgs, £1,095. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs, £800, 380kgs, £745. Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus, 240kgs, £630. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 470kgs, £930. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £840, 500kgs, £955, 500kgs, £950, 400kgs, £800, 400kgs, £810. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £870, 330kgs, £735. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £695, 300kgs, £720, 330kgs, £750. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 335kgs, £750, 360kgs, £785, 370kgs, £825, 370kgs, £775. Ballymena producer, Simmental, 280kgs, £705. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 700kgs, £1,155, 680kgs, £1,080, 720kgs, £1,100, 750kgs, £1,100. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £900. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £720.

HEIFERS

Cloughmills producer, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,060, 480kgs, £1,025, 430kgs, £930. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 360kgs, £875, 400kgs, £925, 360kgs, £815, 340kgs, £800, 370kgs, £875, 320kgs, £770, 300kgs, £715, 330kgs, £750, 340kgs, £780. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 330kgs, £815, 300kgs, £825, 300kgs, £775. Corkey producer, Belgian Blue, 260kgs, £660, 310kgs, £775, 300kgs, £730, 300kgs, £680. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 390kgs, £790. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 360kgs, £760, 400kgs, £870, 410kgs, £870, 380kgs, £825, 300kgs, £640. Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus, 200kgs, £460, 200kgs, £475, 190kgs, £510, 270kgs, £600, 240kgs, £495. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,070. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £735.

FAT COWS

Bushmills producer, Limousin, 790kgs, £1,110. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 700kgs, £900. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 760kgs, £860, 710kgs, £800. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 590kgs, £700, 680kgs, £790.

