Steers sell to £1315 at Dungannon

A brisk trade in all rings at Dungannon on Wednesday saw steers sell to £1315 700kg AA (188.00), while heifers topped at £1270 600kg Char (212.00); Dropped Calves sold to £320 Her Bull and Heifer Calves to £265 BB; Weanlings sold to £805 330kg Lim Bull (245.00) and Weanling Heifers topped at £735 305kg Lim (242.00).

STEERS (35)

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1315 700kg AA (188.00) Presented by E Anderson; P Bell £1250 645kg Char (194.00), £1175 595kg BB (198.00); D Daly £1145 580kg Lim (197.00); J O’Neill £1110 545kg Daq (204.00), £1090 520kg Daq (210.00); A & E Crozier £920 400kg Lim (230.00), £900 390kg Lim (231.00), £875 385kg Lim (227.00); Riverview Farms £875 415kg SHB (211.00), £820 370kg Char (222.00); O Barker £870 420kg Lim (207.00).

HEIFERS (40)

Heifer prices were sharper on the week to peak at £1270 600kg Char (212.00) presented by B Hackett; J & J Livestock £1235 640kg Char (193.00), £1150 570kg Char (202.00), £1150 570kg Char (202.00), £1070 540kg Char (198.00), £1065 530kg Char (201.00); S & B Casey £1090 545kg Char (200.00); E Burns £1090 550kg Char (198.00); S Dillon £1055 525kg Lim (201.00), £850 435kg Lim (195.00); B O’Neill £950 495kg AA (192.00), £795 405kg Lim (196.00), £790 410kg Lim (193.00); J O’Neill £915 470kg Daq (195.00); D Daly £900 455kg Char (198.00).

DROPPED CALVES (110)

A larger entry of Dropped Calves saw Bull Calves sell to £320 Her presented by T Watson, £240 Her Bull, £235 Her Bull, £230 Her Bull, £205 Her Bull; K Wilkinson £315 AA Bull, £305 Her Bull, £250 Her Bull; M McGinley £310 x 5 AA Bulls; I & A Agnew £265 BB Bull, £250 BB Bull, £220 BB Bull; W Smith £255 Her Bull; B O’Neill £250 BB Bull; W Allen £230 Her Bull; P Cullen £230 Char Bull; R Cuddy £220 x 2 Her Bulls; K Loughran £215 BB Bull; H Irwin £205 FKV Bull; I Marshall £200 Her Bull; H Watters £200 SH Bull; Meanwhile Fr Bulls sold from £40 to £160; Heifer Calves cleared to £265 BB presented by R Park; M McGinley £250 x 2 AA Hfrs; I & S Marshall £240 Her Hfr; K Darling £235 Her Hfr; T Watson £220 AA Hfr; P McElvogue £215 Her Hfr; S Wilson £205 BB Hfr; K Loughran £205 BB HFr; B O’Neill £200 Lim Bull; T Watson £200 Her Hfr.

WEANLINGS (70)

An excellent trade for all classes of weanling saw Male calves sell to £805 330kg Lim (245.00) presented by J Sloane, £705 290kg Lim (242.00); M Allen £800 340kg Lim (236.00), £685 290kg Lim (235.00); D Litter £710 315kg Sim (225.00), £705 260kg Char (271.00), £680 230kg Char (296.00), £670 215kg Char (307.00), £650 245kg Char (266.00), £640 270kg Char (236.00), £635 260kg Char (241.00), £635 205kg Lim (306.00); J & J Livestock £700 240kg Lim (291.00), £680 255kg Lim (265.00); K & W Booth £650 270kg Lim (238.00); G Winter £620 240kg Lim (258.00); R Johnston £540 235kg Daq (228.00), £530 210kg Daq (250.00).

Meanwhile Weanling Heifers cleared to £735 305kg Lim (242.00) presented by J Slaone; J & J Livestock £640 275kg Char (231.00), £600 245kg Char (245.00); R Johnston £635 265kg Daq (238.00), £485 200kg Daq (241.00), £455 205kg Daq (219.00).