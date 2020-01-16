Steers sell to £1330 for 715kg at Dungannon Mart

A larger entry of stock saw steers sell to £1330 715kg Aberdeen Angus (186.00).

While heifers topped at £1250 625kg Limousin (200.00).

Fat cows sold to £960 675kg Limousin (142.00).

Dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £280 Hereford and heifer calves to £335 Hereford.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1450 Shorthorn cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings topped at £960 415kg Limousin steer (230.00) while heifer calves sold to £790 350kg Charolais (226.00).

STEERS (80)

A larger entry of steers saw prices peak at £1330 715kg Aberdeen Angus (186.00) presented by E and S Boland, £1260 660kg Limousin (191.00); P Traynor £1240 610kg Limousin (203.00), £1085 535kg Limousin (203.00), £1080 515kg Limousin (210.00); J B Conroy £1170 610kg Limousin (192.00); S McCluskey £1125 540kg Limousin (208.00); W Neville £1090 540kg Limousin (202.00), £1045 540kg Limousin (194.00), £1000 525kg Limousin (191.00), £915 415kg Charolais (221.00); G Allen £1065 555kg Limousin (192.00); G Johnston £1050 535kg Limousin (196.00), £1050 550kg Limousin (191.00); G McStay £990 520kg Aberdeen Angus (190.00), £910 420kg Limousin (217.00), £865 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (211.00), £830 415kg British Blue (200.00); M McNally £965 460kg Limousin (210.00), £930 425kg Charolais (219.00); B Meenagh £950 405kg Limousin (235.00), £930 400kg Limousin (233.00), £890 420kg Limousin (212.00), £880 390kg Charolais (226.00), £870 365kg Fleckvieh (238.00), £860 425kg Fleckvieh (202.00), £840 315kg Limousin (266.00), £840 335kg Charolais (251.00), £770 320kg Limousin (241.00) and E Hetherington £850 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00), £790 340kg Limousin (232.00).

HEIFERS (30)

Heifer prices topped at £1250 625kg Limousin (200.00) presented by A Holland, £1200 595kg Limousin (202.00), £1195 600kg Limousin (199.00); S and B Casey £1235 620kg Limousin (200.00); E Burns £1210 585kg Charolais (207.00); D Allen £1155 590kg Charolais (196.00), £940 480kg Charolais (196.00); R Jones £880 425kg Charolais (207.00) and M Courtney £620 275kg Charolais (226.00).

DROPPED CALVES (105)

A planner show of calves saw bull calves sell to £280 Hereford presented by M Sheridan; W Smith £270 Hereford bull, £240 Hereford bull; S Fields £260 Hereford bull; P and T McCaughey £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Hughes £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Campbell £250 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls; D McCullagh £240 Simmental bull; M Robinson £240 Limousin bull; Churchview Farms £240 Hereford bull, £205 Belgian Blue bull; P Carberry £205 Limousin bull; S Glasgow £205 Limousin bull; S McAlister £205 Hereford bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bull calves sold from £32 to £255.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £335 Hereford presented by S McAlister, £320 Limousin heifer, £300 Hereford heifer; B Wright £325 Simmental heifer; W Allen £290 Belgian Blue heifer; H Waters £260 Shorthorn heifer; S Glasgow £215 Limousin heifer and W Smith £200 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1450 Shorthorn cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by M Courtney; S McDonald £1260 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot and springing cows sold to £1210 Limousin second calver presented by M Donaghy, £1090 Limousin second calver.

WEANLINGS (70)

Weanling prices remain brisk to peak at £960 for a 415kg Limousin steer (230.00) presented by M Mullin, £930 385kg Limousin (242.00), £920 390kg Limousin (234.00), £680 280kg Limousin (240.00); J Waugh £870 385kg Charolais (225.00), £675 260kg Charolais (258.00); A O’Kane £865 350kg Charolais (247.00), £835 305kg Charolais (272.00); D Stinson £850 360kg Limousin (237.00), £780 315kg Limousin (247.00); M McNally £795 305kg Limousin (259.00), £790 295kg Limousin (267.00), £750 290kg Limousin (257.00), £745 275kg Limousin (270.00), £740 300kg Limousin (248.00), £685 275kg Limousin (248.00); G Mills £775 295kg Limousin (261.00) and D Begley £760 320kg Limousin (237.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £790 350kg Charolais (226.00) presented by A O’Kane, £785 350kg Charolais (225.00), £700 310kg Charolais (225.00), £690 305kg Charolais (226.00); D Scott £625 295kg Charolais (211.00); H Mullin £590 255kg Limousin (231.00), £580 230kg Limousin (249.00), £565 270kg Limousin (207.00), £510 225kg Limousin (226.00) and J Waugh £550 265kg Charolais (205.00).