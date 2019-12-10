Strong demand for quality lots at Clogher

A larger entry of 1014 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 7th December producing a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 386 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with Beef Cows selling to £1560-40 for a 830kg Lim to £188 for a Ballygawley Producer followed by a 890kg Ch. to £168 (£1495-20) to a Fivemiletown Producer and a 740kg Lim selling to £181 at £1339-40 for a Clogher Producer.

Cow Heifers sold to £1530 for a 750kg Ch to £204 (£1530) for a Rosslea Producer followed by a 770kg Ch. to £194 at £1493-80 for a Keady Producer. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £954-80 for 770kg at £124. Beef Bulls sold to £1474-20 for a 1260kg Ch to £117 reaching a top of £133 per 100kg for a 890kg Lim to £133 (£1183-70) O/Age Steers sold to £1679 for a 1150kg B/B. to £146 reaching £160 per 100kg for a 720kg Lim to £160. Fat Steers U/Age sold to £206 for a 710kg Ch. to £206 (£1462-60). Fat Heifers O/Age sold to £189 for a 630kg AA (£1190-70). Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £212 for a 770kg Ch (£1632-40) and 740kg Ch to £212 (£1568-80).

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Rosslea Producer 750kg Ch to £204 (£1530). Keady Producer 770kg Ch to £194 (£1493-80). Ballygawley Producer 830kg Lim to £188 (£1560-40) 740kg Lim to £181 (£1339-40) 690kg Ch to £173 (£1193-70). Dungannon Producer 700kg Daq to £173 (£1197-00). Greencastle Producer 650kg Lim to £169 (£1098-50). Fivemiletown Producer 890kg Ch. to £168 (£1495-20). Rosslea Producer 710kg Sim. to £168 (£1192-80).

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £166 per 100kg.

2nd Quality coloured lots sold 112 to £133 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £112 to £124 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian lots sold from £78 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £48 to £73 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Cookstown Producer 890kg Lim to £133 (£1183-70). Aghalee Producer 1080kg Lim to £130 (£1404). Roscor Producer 1030 Kg Lim to £129 (£1328-70). Armagh Producer 860kg Sim to £123 (£1057-80). Randalstown Producer 960kg S/H to £122 (£1171-20). Fintona Producer 960kg S/H. to £119 (£1142-40). Lisnaskea Producer 1260kg Ch to £117 (£1474-20). Derrylin Producer 850kg Fries To £103 (£875-50).

FAT STEERS O/Age: 720kg Lim to £160. 990kg S/H to £159 (£1574-10). 1150kg B/B to £146 (£1679). 530kg Fr to £145x 2. 660kg Hol to £130. 740kg AA to £127. 490kg Fkv to £126. 480kg Fr to £116. 540kg Sim to £104. 790kg Ayr to £102.

FAT STEERS U/Age: 710kg Ch to £206 (£1462-60). 640kg Lim to £202. 770kg Lim to £201. 750kg Ch to £199. 570kg AA to £197. 700kg Lim to £194. 720kg Ch to £188. 620kg Sim to £188. 700kg Ch to £187. 720kg Lim to £187. 720kg Lim to £185. 520kg AA to £176. 520kg AA to £171. 480kg AA to £168.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 630kg AA to £189. 680kg Ch to £186. 670kg Lim to £186. 560kg Sim to £186. 680kg Ch to £185. 580kg Sim to £182. 630kg B/B to £181. 660kg Sim to £177. 590kg Daq to £174. 670kg Sim to £173. 570kg Ch to £172.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: Armagh Producer 770kg Ch to £212 (£1632-40) and 740kg Ch to £212 (£1568-80). Keady Producer 780kg Ch to £199 (£1552-20) 590kg Ch to £197. 600kg Lim to £196. 500kg Lim to £191. 580kg Sim to £190. 570kg Lim to £186. 610kg Ch to £181. 510kg AA to £178. 680kg Her to £174. 580kg Sal To £169.

STORE BULLOCKS (121)

A seasonal entry on offer sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £218 per 100kg for a 580kg Daq with most selling from £182 to £210 per 100kg.

Leading prices: R Wilson, Armagh 750kg Brb to £1370 (£182) M G O’Kane, Omagh 680kg Ch to £1335 (£196), Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 680kg Ch to £1330 (£195) 640kg Ch to £1325 (£207) and 630kg Ch to £1305 (£207). J F Martin, Kinawley 670kg AA to £1320 (£197). Fivemiletown Producer 610kg Lim to £1305 (£210) 630kg Ch to £1285 (£204) and 610kg Ch. To £1270 (£208). S Bingham 620kg AA to £1300 (£209) and 650kg Lim to £1260 (£194). C D Morrow, Ballinamallard 640kg Simms to £1290 x 2 (£201) and 480kg Sim to £1020 (£212) M Donaghy, Dungannon 620kg Ch to £1285 (£207). O McElvogue, Dungannon 580kg Daq to £1265 (£218). K P Donnelly, Stewartstown 620kg Sim. to £1240 (£200).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 380KG TO 500KG: A Donaghy, Dungannon 490kg Daq to £1090 (£222). J Lavery, Aghalee 440kg Lim to £990 (£225). R McManus, Newtownbutler 470kg AA to £970 (£206) 380kg AA to £850, 380kg AA to £840, and 420kg AA to £800. M Crudden, Magheraveely 460kg Lim. to £930. C D Morrow, Ballinamallard 500kg Sim to £880. S Kelly, Loughgall 420kg Ch to 3825. Downpatrick Producer 480kg B/B to £850, 470kg B/B. to £790, 460kg Fkv to £775, and 430kg Fkv to £750. M Donaghy, Dungannon 430kg Daq to £800. T Dillon, Beragh 390kg Lim to £800, and 390kg Lim to £735. F O’Neill, Keady 460kg Ch to £750. F McStay, Lurgan 400kg Her to £715 and 390kg Her to £715.

STORE HEIFERS (120)

A larger entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with most lots selling from £188 to £212 per 100kg.

Leading Prices: F O’Kane, Omagh 670kg Ch to £1340 (£200). J A Johnston, Magheraveely 660kg Ch. to £1325 (£201) and 640kg Ch. to £1290 (£201). F Flynn, Newtownbutler 670kg Ch to £1285 (£192) 620kg Ch to £1225 (£202) 620kg Ch to £1225 (£197) and 610kg Ch to £1200 (£197). I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 670kg Ch to £1280 (£191) 620kg Ch to £1260 (£203) 670kg Ch to £1230 (£183) and 570kg Ch to £1180 (£207). D O’Hagan, Maghera 600kg Ch to £1275 (£212) 600kg Ch to £1245 (£207) and 600kg Ch to £1190 (£198). G Black, Ballygawley 610kg Ch to £1220 (£200). D Keys, Fivemiletown 630kg Ch to £1295 (£188) and 620kg AA to £1190 (£192). D McFarland, Beragh 590kg Ch to £1190 (£205) and 570kg Ch to £1170 (£205). K Boyland, Armagh 580kg Ch. to £1185 (£204).

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: K Boyland, Armagh 500kg Ch to £1100 (£220). R Watson, Fivemiletown 500kg Ch to £1075 (£215) 420kg Lim to £905 (£215). H Keys, Fivemiletown 480kg Ch to £1010 (£210) 480kg Ch to £960 (£200) 500kg Ch to £960 (£192) and 480kg Ch to £940 (£196). R Murphy, Pomeroy 490kg Ch to £980 (£200) and 480kg to £940 (£196). A Donaghy, Dungannon 450kg Ch to £965 (£214). D McCartan, Ballygawley 470kg Lim. to £970 (£206) and 460kg Lim. to £925 (£200). P B Logan, Lisbellaw 490kg Ch to £970 (£198). D Keegan, Loughgall 500kg Ch to £970 (£194). S McCulla, Cookstown 480kg Ch to £950 (£198). D McLaren, Omagh 460kg Lim to £930 (£202) smaller sorts 390kg Ch sold to £775 for R Murphy, Pomeroy and 320kg Lim to £635 for F O Neill, Ballygawley.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with prices from £191 to £276 per 100kg. P Brennan, Trillick sold a 450kg Lim. to £1020 (£226) and a 440kg Lim to £990 (£225). P M Cullen, Coalisland sold 520kg AA to £1010 (£194) and a 460kg AA to £880 (£191). S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 500kg Ch to £1010 (£202) and 460kg Ch to £1000 (£217). A Parr, Aughnacloy 480kg AA to £960 (£200). Fermanagh Producer 450kg Lim to £940 (£209) 430kg Ch to £940 (£218) and 370kg Sim to £855 (£231). E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 400kg Ch to £935 (£234) and 380kg Lim to £890 (£234). D McLaren, Omagh 430kg Lim to £920 (£214) and 390kg Lim to £860 (£220). S Mellon, Fintona 400kg Lim to £910 (£227) and 430kg Ch to £900 (£209). S McCulla, Cookstown 460kg Lim to £885 (£192). G Goodwin, Dungannon 440kg Sim to £875 (£199). M Quinn, Dromore (Ty) 330kg Ch to £835 (£253) and 300kg Ch to £830 (£276).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Prices in this section selling from £190 to £284 per 100kg with S Gilroy, Lisnaskea selling a 440kg Lim to £925 (£210). M/S D & L Armstrong, Ederney selling a 360kg Lim to £900 (£250 and a 310kg Lim to £880 (£284). J McElroy, Clogher 340kg Ch to £835 (£245) 370kg Ch to £750 (£203) and 370kg Ch to £730 (£197). R E Wilson, Trillick 380kg Ch to £835 (£220) and 330kg Lim to £745 (£226.) R Purvis, Stewartstown 350kg Ch to £810 (£213). Joe Donaghy, Clogher 350kg Ch to £800 (£228) and 400kg Ch to £760 (£190). E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 340kg Ch to £795 (£234). B Ramsey, Fivemiletown 370kg Ch to £780 (£211). J Cassidy, Rosslea 340kg Lim to £780 (£229) and 320kg Lim to £730 (£228). Fermanagh Producer 340kg Lim to £770 (£226) and 300kg Lim to £740 (£246). E Cassidy, Tempo 320kg Ch to £765 (£239). B McGirr, Fintona 370kg Sim to £765 (£207). J H McGeown, Craigavon 350kg Lim to £745 (£226)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very brisk demand in this section with a Benburb Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £1970. Derrygonnelly Producer sold a 2nd Calver to £1930, 2nd Calver to £1700, £1660 and £1260 with a Calved Heifer to £1750. S Martin, Dungannon £1700 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good steady demand in this section with S A Hurst, Lisbellaw selling a 2014 Cow with Heifer Calf to £2000. R Watson, Fivemiletown sold Heifers with Heifer Calves to £1660 and £1650. G Robinson, Fintona £1600 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Augher Producer £1375 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf. W Rankin, Castlederg £1295 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold F McElroy £1450 and £1440. P J Corrigan £1250 and £1150. Dungannon Producer £1200. Pomeroy Producer £1150. E Donnelly £1130.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £435 for a Lim to M Hughes, Keady. Augher Producer £420 for Ch. D McKenna, Fintona £360 for AA. P McGee, Augher £350, £340, and £330 for Limms. D McKenna, Clogher £335 for AA. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £325 for Lim. S D McKeown, Newmills £310 and £290 for Fkv. R Dane, Lisbellaw £290 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES: Clogher Producer £440 for Ch. S Donohoe, Derrylin £435 for Lim. W P Curran, Brookeborough £390 for Ch. G A McCall, Collone £380 for Ch. Augher Producer £350 for Lim. A Maguire, Lisbellaw £330 and £325 for B/Bs. E & T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £300 for AA. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £300 for Lim.

REARED BULLS: B McCullagh, Greencastle £670 and £500 for Chars. S Hurst, Lisbellaw £660 and £600 for B/Bs. G Birney, Lisnaskea £645 x 2 for AAs. £545 for B/B. and £510 for Sim. Lisbellaw Producer £595 for Sim. H Connelly, Rosslea £585 for Sim. A I Foy, Tempo £520 and £480 for Simms. R Purvis, Stewartstown £505, and £465 x 2 for Limms. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £495 for Ch. R Dane, Lisbellaw £490 and £450 for Her.

REARED HEIFERS: Dungannon Producer £500 for Lim and £490 for Daq. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £490 for AA. B McCullagh, Greencastle £490 for Ch. Hillside Farms Ltd, Dromore £470, £440 and £410 x 2 for B/Bs. Lisbellaw Producer £460 for Her. R & D Milligan, Irvinestown £450 for Lim. G A McCall, Collone £440 for Fkv.