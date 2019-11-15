Suckler cows sell to a ceiling of £1520 at Omagh Mart

A smaller entry, with the exception of dropped calves, with demand holding steady.

Bullocks

M. Kelly, Fintona 510k £1050; 450k £990; 475k £995, N. McGarrity, Carrickmore 630k £1280; 590k £1165; 740k £1415, P. Connolly, Castlederg 520k £1035; 530k £1050; 440k £910, F. Ferris, Leglands 550k £1060, H. Cashel, Aughnacloy 420k £905, K. Conway, Greencastle 430k £915; 385k £800, D. Stewart, Castlederg 410k £870; 415k £820, M. McKinley, Omagh 450k £885, B. Montague, Cloughfin 630k £1165, M. Mossey, Gortin 550k £1000 and P. Curran, Drumnakilly 650k £1165.

Heifers

N. McGarrity, Carrickmore 570k £1200; 515k £1055, Jas. Hackett, Omagh 415k £900; 420k £840, R. Meenagh, Loughmacrory 440k £945, M. McKeown, Gortin 430k £880; 480k £960; 490k £955, C. Devine, Strabane 470k £1000, Jas. Love, Fintona 485k £990; 500k £1000; 535k £1010, J. Rodgers, Beragh 385k £800; 430k £835 and M. J. Conway, Greencastle 615k £1145.

Fat cows

M. McFadden, Strabane 640k £160, A. Maguire, Newtownstewart 460k £158, J. Marshall, Castlederg 520k £152; 490k £140, S. Allen, Meaghy 570k £148, P. Donnelly, Loughmacrory 690k £146, M. M. Aiken, Drumquin, 530k £140, I. McCusker, Dromore 470k £140, W. McCreery, Fyfin 700k £133 and D. Huey, Artigarvan 740k £131.

Friesian cows

C. McVitty, Newtonbutler 590k £128; 710k £104, H. Wilson, Victoria Bridge 480k £117, P. Armstrong, Kesh 840k £110, G. McCauley, Drumquin 520k £103, C. Elkin, Omagh 610k £100, G. Armstrong, Lack 740k £99 and P. V. McCullagh, Greencastle 740k £97.

Weanlings

Feglish Farms, Trillick £750 Charolais bull, Jas. Moore, Fintona £660 Limousin heifer; £600 Limousin bull, R. Ross, Douglas Bridge £620 Hereford bull; £575 Hereford heifer, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £620 Charolais bull, R. S. Keatley, Aghyaran £615 Angus bull, O. McMenamin, Leglands £570 Hereford heifer, M. Heagney, Teebane £575 Blonde bull and J. Johnston, Irvinestown £540 Angus heifer.

Dropped Calves

Foyle View Farms £400 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, W. Marshall, Fyfin £380 Angus bull, B. McBride, Trillick £335 Belgian Blue bull; £290 Belgian Blue heifer, C. Noble, Lislap £335 Belgian Blue bull, N. Hutchinson, Trillick £335 Charolais bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £3345 Angus bull, R. Fulton, Seskinore £330 Angus bull, M. Dolan, Castlederg £330 Angus bull; £290 Angus heifer, Tom. Gibson, Beragh £330 Belgian Blue bull, D. Scott, Gillygooley £320 Fleckveih bull, P. Hollywood, Greencastle £320 Blonde bull, P. V. McCullagh, Greencastle £320 Limousin bull, S&A Wilson, Omagh £310 Simmental bull, A and E Hughes, Dromore £280 Simmental heifer and S. J. Carson, Fyfin, £280 Angus heifer.

Dairy cows

Fivemiletown producer £2000; £1850 and £1750 calved heifers, Dungannon producer £1900 calved heifer, Dromore producer £1820 and £1800 calved heifer and Galbally producer £1600 and £1550 in-calf heifers.

Sale of suckled calves

200 calves on offer, and the high quality of the calves exhibited was reflected in the prices, with 2.40 pence per kilo frequently recorded.

Bull/bullock calves

F. Maguire, Mountfield 425k £1000; 370k £840, D. Gallagher, Ederney 425k £960, P. Dobbs, Carrickmore 320k £800; 335k £800; 285k £660, P. McCrystal, Mullaslin 365k £900, P. Slane, Carrickmore 370k £900; 325k £790; 360k £865 and £860, T. O’Neill, Strabane 300k £725; 350k £805, D. O’Neill, Drumquin 340k £820; 310k £720; 405k £870; 355k £790, J. B. Todd, Greencastle 335k £805; 295k £710, H. McAleer, Pomeroy 300k £715 and £700; 235k £625; 180k £525, N. Daly, Omagh 305k £710; 280k £650, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 310k £720; 300k £700; 280k £690, S&G Devine, Artigarvan 3450k £775; 320k £695, K. Quinn, Strabane 350k £770, P. McNulty, Newtownstewart 310k £680; 295k £670, J. Smyth, Killen 395k £870, L. McLaughlin, Drumquin 365k £800, J. T. Robinson, Claudy 260k £700; 270k £700, M. McMenamin, Drumquin 230k £600, Wm. McGinn, Tattyreagh 285k £655, J. Hemphill, Drumquin 370k £785 and D. McFarland, Mayne 425k £890.

Heifer calves

Jas. Love, Fintona 380k £900; 400k £860; 410k £840; 320k £790, J. Gallagher, Newtownstewart 405k £910, P. Slane, Carrickmore 300k £770, J. B. Todd, Greerstown 320k £745; 290k £680; 300k £685, R. Scott, Donemana 330k £765, K. O’Neill, Dromore 330k £760; 360k £790 and £770, P. McCrystal, Mullaslin 345k £790, J. T. Robinson, Claudy 260k £675; 230k £635; 270k £650, S and G. Devine, Artigarvan 250k £645, Wm. McGinn, Tattyreagh 265k £675; 270k £680; 280k £680, M. McMenamin, Drumquin 255k £585, R. McMenamin, Castlederg 215k £500 and J. Hemphill, Drumquin 270k £610; 300k £670.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1520 paid to M. McCarroll, Fintona for a third calver and Simmental heifer calf. McNulty Farms, Mountfield received £1500 for and blonde second calver and shorthorn bull calf.