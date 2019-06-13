Suckler stock sells for £1,680 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 330 calves and weanlings on Thursday, June 6 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves (270)

Bull calves: W Hood, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £490, £437, Aberdeen Angus £400; R McCormick, Armoy, Simmental £465, Aberdeen Angus £410, £375; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £415, £360; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin £415; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £405, £310, £280; Ballymena farmer, Charolais £355; A McErlean, Portglenone, Charolais £340, Lim £268; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £330, £282; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £320; W J and S Dunlop, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £318, Holstein £200; R Clyde, Garvagh, Parthenais £310; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £310; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Hereford £300; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Simmental £297, £260, Aberdeen Angus £258; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £290, £240, £230, £210, £208; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £290; B McAfee, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £280, £262, £250; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £280; W L and D Campbell, Fleckvieh £275; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £255, £240; N Allen, Ballymena, Limousin £250, £220; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £250; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £250; B Devlin, Coagh, Aberdeen Angus £240; T McAuley, Bendooragh, Limousin £240; N Bristow, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £237; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £230, £210; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £225; P Boone, Draperstown, Limousin £220; J and B Rankin, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £220; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £218; Kilrea farmer, Shorthorn beef £220, £205, £195; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £200 and D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £195.

Heifer calves: W Hood, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £425, Aberdeen Angus £312; T and K Smith, Castlederg, Fleckvieh £400, £380, £360, £325; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin £390, £360; Rasharkin farmer, Shorthorn beef £390, Belgian Blue £300; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £370, Simmental £330; R Clyde, Garvagh, Parthenais £360; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £345, Belgian Blue £340; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £340, £320; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £315, £210; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Holstein £290; W Andrews, Ballyclare, Limousin £275; W and S Dunlop, Ballymoney, Hereford £275; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Holstein £275, £225; B McAfee, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £272, £265, £222; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £270; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Holstein £255; B Devlin, Coagh, Aberdeen Angus £240; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £240; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £230; T McAuley, Bendooragh, Limousin £230; P Boone, Draperstown, Limousin £210; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £210 and G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £197, £195.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £200.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of fat lambs and ewes on Monday, June 10 met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £97 to 436 per kg.

Lambs: McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22k, £96 (436); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £96.50 (429); J Maxwell, Upperlands, 20k, £85.70 (429); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 21k, £89.60 (427); A Booth, Stewartstown, 22k, £93.60 (426); Limavady farmer, 22.5k, £95.70 (425); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22k, £93.40 (425); Coleraine farmer, 22k, £93.20 (424); S Milligan, Upperlands, 22k, £92.70 (421); M McAuley, Ballymena, 22.5k, £94.50 (420); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22k, £92.40 (420); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £92 (418), 22.5k, £93.80 (417); L McGuckin, Cookstown, 21k, £87 (414); M Burton, Limavady, 23.5k, £96 (409); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 23.5k, £96 (409) and T Archibald, Dunloy, 23.5k, £96 (409).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £96. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 150 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, June 12 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,200, heifers sold to £1,085 and fat cows sold £1,105.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

V Boyle, Dunloy, 610k Limousin £1,105 (181); P Sleeman, Limavady, 590k Limousin £1,035 (175), 560k Belgian Blue £975 (174), 660k Limousin £970 (147), 670k, £940 (140); N Rosborough, Claudy, 640k Belgian Blue £1,095 (171), 810k, £880 (144), 760k Limousin £1,020 (134); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 670k Limousin £980 (146); S Mulholland, Aghadowey, 640k Limousin £930 (145), 550k Belted Galloway £700 (127), 760k Limousin £940 (124); S Anderson, Ballymoney, 600k Limousin £865 (144), 620k, £820 (132); L Morrison, Ballymoney, 610k Holstein £835 (137); S Bolton, Kilrea, 720k Hereford £950 (132); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 670k Friesian £800 (119); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 820k Friesian £940 (115) and W J and S Dunlop, Ballymoney, 820k Holstein £920 (112).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

W Crawford, Garvagh, Hereford bull to £1,680; N McKay, Portglenone, Parthenais cow with Saler heifer calf at foot to £1,510 and W Andrew, Ballyclare, second calver Limousin with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,240.

Heifers: D A Norris and Sons, Articlave, 370k Limousin £805 (218), 350k, £735 (210), 390k, £795 (204); S and S Houston, Maghera, 320k Aberdeen Angus £670 (209), 280k, £570 (204), 300k, £610 (203), 310k, £630 (203); S Anderson, Ballymoney, 480k Limousin £980 (204), 430k, £870 (202); Coleraine farmer, 460k Limousin £930 (202) and M Norris, Coleraine, 410k Limousin £810 (198).

Steers: S and S Houston, Maghera, 240k Aberdeen Angus £605 (252), 260k, £650 (250), 280k, £640 (229), 260k, £560 (215), 390k Charolais £795 (204), 340k Aberdeen Angus £690 (203); G Bolton, Upperlands, 290k Fleckvieh £640 (221); R Graham, Ballyclare, 400k Charolais £865 (216), 440k, £905 (206) and W and A McDevitt, Limavady, 450k Aberdeen Angus £925 (206).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.