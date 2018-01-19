Suffolk Society reflects on many successes and highlights in 2017

The Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch would like to thank its sponsors for their sponsorship of the Branch sales and events in 2017.

Sponsors for the year included Danske Bank, Roxan, Animax, United Feeds, Thompsons, McKees Butchers, Maghera, Britmilk, Northern Counties Co-op, Parklands Veterinary, Knockanboy Veterinary, AB Europe, Uniblock, Bimeda, Volac, Natural Stockcare and Stephen Sufferin, SJS Group.

A spokesperson said: “We thank all our sponsors and look forward to working with them again over the coming year.”