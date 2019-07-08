Swatragh Mart: Lambs sell to £103 and fat ewes to £145

Sheep: Lambs to £103 and fat ewes to £145.

Another strong show of over 1,350 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 500 cull ewes saw very strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £145 for Texels with many lots passing the £120 mark.

800 lambs were presented for sale topping at £103 for 26kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Glarryford producer; 26kg at £103 = 3.96p; Glarryford producer; 24.8kg at £96.50 = 3.89p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £86.80 = 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £87.50 = 3.57p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £86.20 = 3.45p; Slaughtneil producer; 24.2kg at £86.00 = 3.55p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £82.00 = 3.42p; Moneymore producer; 24.5kg at £82.20 = 3.36p; Loop producer; 24.5kg at £82.00 = 3.35p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £81.00 = 3.38p.

Mid-weight lambs: Aghadowey producer; 23kg at £87.20 = 3.79p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £85.00 = 3.58p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £82.00 = 3.66p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £81.50 = 3.47p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £81.50 = 3.42p; Ballycastle producer; 22.3kg at £83.00 = 3.73p; Toomebridge producer; 21.8kg at £82.80 = 3.80p and Toomebridge producer; 21.8kg at £81.80 = 3.90p.

Light weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20.4kg at £77.80 = 3.81p; Cookstown producer; 20.6kg at £77.80 = 3.78p; Moneymore producer; 19.5kg at £75.80 = 3.89p; Dungannon producer; 18.3kg at £73.00 = 3.99p; Draperstown producer; 19.6kg at £73.20 = 3.73p and Maghera producer; 19.8kg at £70.50 = 3.56p.

Fat ewe prices: Maghera producer; 7 ewes at £145; 1 ewe at £141; Mosside producer; 1 ewe at £139 and Glarryford producer; 4 ewes at £132.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £90 - £145.

Suffolk - £75 - £110.

Mule/crossbred - £60 - £85.

Cattle: A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to £1,135 for a Charolais weighing 608kg.

Heifers sold to £900 for a Charolais weighing 554kg.

Fat cows sold to £935 for a Limousin weighing 738kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 404kg at £745 = 1.84p; Limousin, 338kg at £660 = 1.95p; Charolais, 472kg at £870 = 1.84p and Charolais, 426kg at £800 = 1.88p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 554kg at £900 = 1.62p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,135 = 1.87p; Limousin, 510kg at £950 = 1.86p; Charolais, 538kg at £935 = 1.74p; Limousin, 422kg at £780 = 1.85p; Limousin, 416kg at £810 = 1.95p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 462kg at £700 = 1.52p; Coleraine producer; Charolais, 504kg at £930 = 1.85p; Charolais, 572kg at £1,050 = 1.84p.

Cull cows: Kilrea producer; Limousin, 610kg at £850 = 1.39p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 738kg at £935 = 1.27p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

July sponsor: McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.