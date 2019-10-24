Taste of Comber Guided Food Tour!

Foodies from across the borough and beyond will be delighted to learn that a new guided food tour, Taste of Comber, will take place on Thursday 31 October.

Taste of Comber, hosted by Ards and North Down Borough Council, is the third in a series of tasting tours this autumn, taking in some of the finest dining establishments in historic Comber. This foodie experience celebrates the abundance of flavours autumn has to offer with a distinctly local twist.

The tour begins with a starter of local seafood at the award-winning Indie FÜde - experts at sourcing the finest artisan Irish produce. Next you will move on to enjoy a main course with wine at the luxury Georgian House followed by a delicious seasonal dessert at the multi-award-winning Sugarcane Bistro. The tour ends at McBrides on the Square, where guests will enjoy the finest local artisan cheese paired with a tasting flight of local beers.

It’s a truly mouth-watering prospect and as the dark nights start to close in, treating yourself to an exquisite guided food tour in the historic town of Comber where you can hear about the culinary heritage and enjoy delicious food, never seemed like a better idea!

Pre booking is essential. Tickets cost £47 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ardsandnorthdown.

For more information, including a full menu, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com.