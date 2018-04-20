Ten days left to apply for The Prince’s Countryside Fund Land Rover Bursary

Applications to win the use of a Land Rover Discovery Commercial or Discovery Sport from The Prince’s Countryside Fund close on April 30th.

Now in its fifth year, the fund’s partnership with Land Rover was set up to help rural businesses of the future. The bursary has already supported 20 rural professionals and reinforces the British car manufacturer’s ongoing support for the countryside.

The five winners will be offered a year-long car loan, all terrain driver training, and a towing training course, to maximise the potential use of their new vehicle. All you must do to apply is fill in an application form and upload a short supporting video explaining why you deserve the vehicle.

Claire Howlett, a 2017-18 bursary winner, said of the opportunity: “The bursary really boosts your confidence in your business - I’m so proud to have it, and seeing the other winners’ businesses is so inspiring and makes you think how you can progress.

“My advice to those thinking of applying would be to prepare and put the time in on your application. But definitely do apply – you never know what will happen or who you might meet. I’m incredibly thankful to Land Rover and The Prince’s Countryside Fund for giving me this really great opportunity.”

The bursary is open to UK residents aged 21-35, who live and work in a rural area. The closing date is 5pm on Monday 30th April 2018 and successful beneficiaries will be confirmed by the 31st May 2018.

More information and the full eligibility criteria can be found at http://www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/how-we-help/the-land-rover-bursary-