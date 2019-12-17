The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment arrive at Olympia for London International Horse Show

Olympia, The London International Horse Show, is now underway and runs until December 22.

The show brings almost 400 horses to central London for elite international competitions, equestrian displays and performances.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment rehearse their Musical Ride ahead of their first performance

As the UK’s largest indoor show, and the only show to host all three FEI World Cup™ qualifiers in dressage, show jumping and driving, over 90,000 spectators are due to attend the annual event, in addition to the world’s best riders.

This morning, The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, one of the headline acts performing at the Show, made its way to Olympia Grand from their barracks in Hyde Park, via High Street Kensington, arriving at the iconic venue in style.

Keeping with tradition, the Regiment rode to the Kensington venue in their ceremonial kit, the easiest way to transport both the horse and equipment from their barracks.

The 28 horses and 36 personnel, who are the only mounted ceremonial soldiers who also serve as fighting soldiers, will perform the Household Cavalry Musical Ride daily at the show.