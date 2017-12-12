The key to profitable calf rearing

Eringold Calf Milk Replacers is the result of many years of research and development by Schils VanDrie on large calf rearing farms in Holland and Belgium.

The primary concern of every farmer is that the calves stay healthy and grow quickly over the first three months. It is with this in mind that the Eringold Brand was developed and has proven to play a major role on many farms throughout the UK and Ireland over the past 20 years.

If calves are healthy it goes without saying that they will grow and thrive and farmers continually comment on how quickly their calves start eating concentrates on Eringold milk replacers.

The Eringold range consists of the Eringold Super (yellow bag), the Eringold Super OXI (Orange bag) which has an additive to help prevent Pneumonia and the Eringold Extra (Blue Bag) which is a very high performance milk replacer to get the very best out of your heifer replacements and beef calves. All products can be fed through automatic machines or bucket fed.

The distinctive composition of the powder in Eringold means that stomach upset in calves are more rare thus feed intake is increased resulting in earlier weaning age, less calf losses and low veterinary costs.

This is mainly attributed to the fact that each bag of Eringold milk replacer contains “Schils protection plus” as standard which means the calves are receiving polyclonal antibodies thus accelerating and stimulating the calves’ own immunity against disease and scours. Live yeast is also included to help promote good gut health in young calves.

Schils have been producing milk replacers for the UK and Irish market since early 1990’s in associwation with Robert and Chris Mollan of Eringold Enterprises Ltd. As a result of this Schils Van Drie have been loyal supporters of the farming industry in the UK and Ireland .

Schils have no milk production facility of their own so all raw materials used in the manufacture of their milk powders has to be bought in. Schils have a policy of sourcing raw materials from countries that sell their products hence approximately 12 thousand tons of Whey and Skim have made their way to Holland from the UK and Ireland within the last two years.

Eringold calf milk replacer is available from a wide range of reputable merchants and is priced so as to offer the farmer a top of the range product at a rock bottom price

For further information contact Chris on 07739 061 672 or Robert Mollan on 07770 775 212.