Three haysheds set alight overnight

Three haysheds were set alight overnight, police have said.

Throughout Monday night, crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service dealt with three separate incidents within the Banbridge district of hay sheds being deliberately set on fire.

These occurred from approximately 0030hrs at Mountainview Road, Ballinaskeagh, Banbridge, Steens Hill, Ballymoney, Banbridge and Blackskull Road, Dromore.

If anyone has seen anything suspicious or has any information, please contact Police on 101 quoting 75 of 17/09/19.