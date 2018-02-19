Top line-up catalogued for Dungannon dairy sale

Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale has attracted an entry of 70 freshly calved heifers and young cows.

“The catalogue for the sale on Thursday 22nd February also includes an entry of 11 heifer calves and six springing heifers,” explained auctioneer Michael Taaffe. “The heifer calves have been consigned by Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd at Armagh. They were born between July and November 2017, and are daughters of top AI sires Unix, Solomon, Reggie and Integral.

“Sean Daly from Omagh is selling six Redhouse-bred springing heifers, due February and March. They were sired by Welcome Glenton, Guarini and De Su Fantasmic, and the majority are in-calf to sexed semen.”

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Kilco Chemicals, and will get underway at 10.30am. Officiating in the showring is Holstein Young Breeders’ Club member Mark Henry from the noted Mostragee Herd based at Stranocum. The sale will commence at 11.30am sharp!

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Aghyaran, Ards (13), Ardmore, Aughnahoory, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Dunbanard, Hilltara (10), Killane, Kilvergan, Lisrawglen, and Relough (12). Messrs Greenaway from Annaghmore are selling a number of non-registered in-milk heifers.

The heifers and cows on offer are sired by leading AI bulls, including Sandy Valley I Pacific, De Su Penley, Mogul, Silver, Deman, Mardi Gras, Commander, Balisto, Octavian, Bullseye, Apina Norma, Galaxy and Grafeeti.

View the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact Taaffe Auctions on 00353 41 9881288.