Top price of £1414 paid for a Limousin heifer at Saintfield Mart

Another good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with an excellent trade throughout.

Top price of the day £1414 for a Limousin heifer.

FAT CATTLE: Over 100 fats sold to £1414 for a 690kg Limousin heifer, £205 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1333 for a 780kg Charolais, £171 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1216 for a 720kg BB, £169 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifer 690kg £205 £1414, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 780kg £171 £1333, 740kg £175 £1295, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 790kg £166 £1311, 830kg £153 £1269, Belfast producer Belgian Blue cow 720kg £169 £1216, 680kg £166 £1128, Belfast producer Charolais cow 640kg £177 £1133, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 670kg £167 £1118, 620kg £168 £1041, Saintfield producer Charolais cows 750kg £148 £1110, 740kg £148 £1095, 750kg £140 £1050, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 790kg £130 £1027, 870kg £118 £1026, 810kg £126 £1020 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 740kg £130 £962, 790kg £114 £900.

BULLOCKS: Over 100 bullocks sold to a strong demand of £1400 for a 720kg Charolais twice from two different vendors.

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 720kg £1400, 650kg £1300, 600kg £1220, 570kg £1175, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 720kg £1400, 620kg £1165, 650kg £1165, 580kg £1120, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1095, 550kg £1090, 500kg £1085, 440kg £1050, 450kg £1040, 450kg £1030, 460kg £1005, Toye producer Simmentals 540kg £1090, 480kg £1050, 490kg £1050, 480kg £1020, Crumlin producer Limousins 470kg £1055, 440kg £995, 420kg £990, 450kg £990, 470kg £960, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £990, 480kg £960, 490kg £955 and Lisburn producer Limousins and Belgian Blues 420kg £955, 430kg £950, 500kg £940, 400kg £930.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1075 for a 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousins 550kg £1075, 440kg £850, Castlewellan producer Charolais 530kg £1050, 540kg £1040, 500kg £1020, 520kg £1020, 480kg £1000, 490kg £1000, Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg £1035, 480kg £1000, Dromara producer Simmentals 520kg £1020, 470kg £965, 450kg £940, 460kg £910, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Anguss 480kg £940, 500kg £900, 450kg £880, 460kg £850, 500kg £830 and Lisburn producer Charolais 390kg £880, 360kg £840, 320kg £805.

SUCKLED CALVES: 70 sold to £1110 for a 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bullock.

Leading prices; Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine bullocks 490kg £1110, 500kg £1090, 410kg £1050, 450kg £950, 400kg £850, Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £800, 320kg £790, 300kg £745, 300kg £735, 290kg £710 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 290kg £700, 300kg £680, 270kg £665, 230kg £645, 210kg £640.

DROPPED CALVES: Over 100 drops sold to £440 for a Shorthorn bull and £370 for a Shorthorn heifer.