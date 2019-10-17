Top price of £1900 paid for calved heifer at Ballymena Mart

430 head sold readily at Ballymena beef sale.

Prime heifers sold to 209p per kg for a 590kg Limousin, steers to 200p for a 570kg Charolais.

Beef cows to 193 pence for a 730kg Limousin, heavy Friesian cows to 122p for 890kg and lighter Friesian cows to 143 pence.

Prime heifers sold to: R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £1233 (209), Charolais 560kg £1136 (203), Limousin 540kg £1080 (200), Limousin 530kg £1049 (198), Limousin 530kg £1044 (197), J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 500kg £970 (194), Stanley Gregg, Hillsborough Limousin 630kg £1209 (192), J M Morrison Limousin 510kg £979 (192), R McCurdy Limousin 560kg £1069 (191), Limousin 510kg £969 (190), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 550kg £1039 (189), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 550kg £1017 (185), S R Gray, Antrim Charolais 660kg £1221 (185), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 610kg £1122 (184), R McCurdy Limousin 510kg £938 (184), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £1189 (183), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 660kg £1194 (181) and S R Gray, Antrim Limousin 600kg £1080 (180).

Prime steers sold to: A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 570kg £1140 (200), Patrick McWilliams, Moneyglas Limousin 610kg £1213 (199), David McLaughlin, Clough Limousin 790kg £1556 (197), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn Limousin 670kg £1313 (196), J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 680kg £1332 (196), A Foreman Charolais 550kg £1078 (196), Mervyn Farr Limousin 770kg £1501 (195), J M Morrison Limousin 560kg £1092 (195), J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £1443 (195), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg £1150 (195), Mervyn Farr Limousin 650kg £1261 (194), Speckled Park 680kg £1319 (194), A Foreman Charolais 600kg £1164 (194), Mervyn Farr Limousin 710kg £1363 (192), A Foreman Charolais 670kg £1286 (192), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 670kg £1286 (192), Mervyn Farr Limousin 730kg £1394 (191), J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 570kg £1088 (191), David Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 800kg £1528 (191), Mervyn Farr Limousin 690kg £1311 (190), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 710kg £1349 (190), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 710kg £1349 (190) and I Conn, Limavady Charolais 700kg £1330 (190), Charolais 590kg £1121 (190).

Beef cows sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 730kg £1408 (193), B McAllister, Kells Limousin 780kg £1427 (183), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1108 (176), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 750kg £1297 (173), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £1018 (167), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick Charolais 770kg £1255 (163), W J Marshall, Ahoghill Limousin 830kg £1352 (163), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 580kg £939 (162), D McAlister, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 590kg £944 (160), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 700kg £1120 (160), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 670kg £1051 (157), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 680kg £1060 (156), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 660kg £1023 (155), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £979 (153), David Andrew Limousin 580kg £887 (153), Andrew Houston, Lisburn Belgian Blue 790kg £1169 (148), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1014 (147), Andrew Houston Belgian Blue 680kg £992 (146), Sean Black, Glenarm Belgian Blue 710kg £1036 (146), J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 670kg £978 (146), Guy Fleming, Ballymoney Charolais 900kg £1305 (145), Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Blonde d’Aquitaine 740kg £1065 (144), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Limousin 670kg £958 (143) and W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 620kg £886 (143).

Friesian cows sold to: W Beattie, Glarryford 890kg £1085 (122), 960kg £1104 (115), M McAllister, Crumlin 760kg £851 (112), A Smyth, Randalstown 620kg £682 (110), H and L Wilson, Larne 600kg £660 (110), Denis Boyd, Straid 820kg £893 (109), G McKeown, Aughafatten 560kg £604 (108), H and L Wilson 600kg £648 (108), D McKillop, Glenarm 640kg £691 (108), D Maybin, Broughshane 680kg £727 (107), R B Kerr, Broughshane 640kg £684 (107), Ian Henry, Cookstown 700kg £749 (107), Donal McKay, Martinstown 650kg £689 (106), Brian McConnell, Doagh 580kg £614 (106), T Adams, Rathkenny 710kg £745 (105), M McAllister, Crumlin 620kg £644 (104), T Adams 700kg £728 (104), B Alexander, Ahoghill 740kg £769 (104), Rodger Lyttle, Larne 730kg £744 (102), C A Orr, Cloughmills 610kg £610 (100), A M Crawford, Ballynure 690kg £690 (100), 650kg £650 (100) and K Wilkinson, Ballycastle 650kg £650 (100).

Friesian steers sold to: J Dorrian, Portaferry 620kg £837 (135), 600kg £804 (134), 570kg £741 (130), 580kg £754 (130), J Baxter 540kg £669 (124) and J Dorrian 520kg £644 (124).

Friday, October 11, 2019: There were 24 dairy cows and heifers forward.

Top price of £1900 went to William Black, Aghadowey for a calved heifer. Ruling prices: W Black, Aghadowey £1900, £1880, £1600, John Hunter, Crumlin £1580, D Blelock, Crumlin £1580, £1560, Howard McNabney, Clough £1500, A McKeown, Stewartstown £1360, £1340, J McCann, Lurgan £1310, D Blelock £1300, John Graham, Glenwherry £1300, J Lynn, Cullybackey £1280, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1160 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1050.

31 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1550 for a Charolais heifer with bull calf at foot. Mating heifers to £1240 for a Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices: M Hartley, Moneymore Charolais cow and bull calf £1550, C and M White, Aughafatten Simmental cow and bull calf £1300, Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue cow £1240 and heifer calf, Limousin cow £1200 and heifer calf £1200, Limousin cow £1200, Matt Murphy, Moorfields Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1120, A E and R W Murphy, Broughshane Limousin cow and bull calf £1080, R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1050, T and ME Taylor, Doagh Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1030, Alexander Ross Limousin £1020, David Compton, Carninney Hereford cow and bull calf £1020, Alexander Ross Belgian Blue cow £1000 and Andrew Wilson, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1000.

150 calves in ring three sold well to £545 for a five month old Aberdeen Angus bull, younger lots to £500 for a two month old Charolais heifer.

Calves to £440 for a two month old Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £545, Aberdeen Angus £520, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £500, David McKeeman, Ballymoney Charolais £490, W J McBride, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £460, Smiddie Hill Farm, Newtownards Limousin £425, Limousin £420, (2) Limousin £400, Limousin £395, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Charolais £380, Smiddie Hill Farms Limousin £365 and R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £340.

Heifer calves sold to: H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £440, Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £440, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £320, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Limousin £310, A V Magill, Carnlough Charolais £295, Smiddie Hill Farms (3) Limousin £290, David Compton, Carninney Charolais £280, Smiddie Hill Farms Limousin £280, (2) £270, D Maybin, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £265 and S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £265.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R and L Davis, Templepatrick £270, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £180, R W Kane, Ballycastle £155, W G Johnston £150, Matt Millar, Randalstown £135, C K and R McCullough, Ballymena £125, Matt Millar £120, Seamus McMullan, Martinstown £110, S J and R J McLean, Straid £105, Matt Millar £100 and Alastair McBurney, Clough £100.

276 head in the weanling ring sold to 274p per kg for a lot of 3 x 230kg Limousin bullocks at £630 each.

Stronger lots to 249 pence for a 330kg Limousin at £820. Lightweight heifers to 264 pence for a 260kg Charolais at £685, stronger lots to 209 pence for a 340kg Limousin at £710.

Bullocks up to 300kgs

Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera (3) Limousin 230kg £630 (273), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 240kg £655 (272), J S Dunn, Straid (3) Limousin 210kg £570 (271), Ivor G Hyndman (2) Limousin Limousin 240kg £650 (270), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 250kg £670 (268), Charolais 260kg £690 (265), Ivor G Hyndman (2) Limousin 210kg £550 (261), J S Dunn (2) Limousin 210kg £550 (261) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £680 (261).

Bullocks over 300kg

Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 330kg £820 (248), Raymond Andrews, Kells (2) Stabiliser 310kg £740 (238), R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 310kg £740 (238), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 350kg £830 (237), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 340kg £800 (235), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 330kg £760 (230), Robert Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg £850 (229), Brian Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £780 (229), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £780 (229), Ivor G Hyndman Limousin 340kg £770 (226), Brian Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £810 (225), R G Mulholland Limousin 370kg £820 (221), J H Fraser Aberdeen Angus 310kg £675 (217) and Matt Gingles, (2) Aberdeen Angus 350kg £760 (217).

Heifers up to 300kgs

Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 260kg £685 (263), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Charolais 210kg £510 (242), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 240kg £580 (241), R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 270kg £650 (240), J S Dunn, Straid (2) Limousin 210kg £505 (240), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 220kg £515 (234), J S Dunn Limousin 220kg £510 (231), H Kennedy, Ballynure Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg £570 (228), Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £590 (226), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £630 (225), R G Mulholland (2) Charolais 230kg £510 (221), Ivor G Hyndman Limousin 250kg £550 (220), R G Mulholland Charolais 260kg £570 (219) and Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 240kg £525 (218).

Heifers over 300kgs

G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 340kg £710 (208), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £690 (197), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 310kg £575 (185), J B McDevitt, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg £720 (184), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 310kg £570 (183), W J Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 430kg £790 (183), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel (2) Charolais 360kg £660 (183), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 390kg £715 (183) and J B McDevitt Simmental 440kg £800 (181).

Saturday, October 12, 2019: A good entry of 450 at the third suckled calf sale.

Strong prices were recorded in both sale rings with lightweight bullocks to 314 pence per kg for 3 Charolais 180kg at £565 each.

Medium weights to 268 pence for 310kg Limousin at £830, stronger lots to 244 pence for 410kg at £1000.

Lightweight heifers to 281 pence for 240kg Limousin at £675, medium weights to 300 pence for a 380kg Limousin at £1140, stronger heifers to 296 pence for a Limousin 440kg at £1300.

Bullock calves up to 300 kg

W J Bryson, Crumlin Charolais 180kg £565 (314) 3x, Peter Gilmore, Ballyloughan Charolais 210kg £640 (305), P and J O’Kane, Ballyvaddy Charolais 220kg £670 (305), Charolais 240kg £730 (304), S Taylor, Ligoniel 280kg £830 (296), M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 190kg £555 (292), Peter Gilmore Charolais 230kg £665 (289), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 270kg £780 (289), P and J O’Kane Charolais 250kg £720 (288), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 230kg £660 (287), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £730 (281), PandM Reid, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £580 (276), Robert Workman Charolais 250kg £690 (276) and J H McArthur Charolais 250kg £690 (276).

Bullock calves 301-400 kg

E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 310kg £830 (268), Robert Workman Charolais 310kg £820 (265), M Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais 310kg £820 (265), P and J O’Kane Charolais 310kg £790 (255), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £790 (255), Robert Workman Limousin 320kg £810 (253), M Johnston Limousin 310kg £780 (252), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £805 (244), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £800 (242), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £750 (242), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £820 (241), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £745 (240), David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £840 (240), S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £760 (238), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £735 (237) and Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 310kg £735 (237).

Bullock Calves over 400 kg

J Adams, Bellaghy Limousin 410kg £1000 (244), Limousin 450kg £1040 (231), Limousin 440kg £960 (218), Limousin 440kg £910 (207), Eugene McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 460kg £910 (198) and William McCann, Cargan Charolais 450kg £865 (192).

Heifer calves up to 300 kg

B McAllister Charolais 270kg £740 (274), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £780 (269), Eugene Limousin 280kg £745 (266), P and J O’Kane Charolais 260kg £690 (265), Eugene McLarnon Limousin 280kg £710 (254), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £760 (253), David McClintock Charolais 280kg £700 (250), B McAllister Charolais 280kg £690 (246), A V Magill Limousin 270kg £660 (244), David McClintock Charolais 270kg £660 (244), J H McArthur Limousin 260kg £635 (244), Limousin 280kg £680 (243), Robert Workman Charolais 290kg £700 (241), local farmer Limousin 220kg £530 (241) and William McCann Charolais 210kg £505 (241).

Heifer calves 301-400 kg

B McAllister Limousin 380kg £1140 (300), S Douglas Charolais 350kg £875 (250), Leanne Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £760 (238), S Douglas Limousin 310kg £730 (236), J H McArthur Limousin 340kg £790 (232), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £830 (231), S Douglas Charolais 350kg £800 (229), Limousin 310kg £690 (223), Donal Kane Charolais 340kg £755 (222), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £680 (219), S Douglas Charolais 370kg £810 (219), J Adams Limousin 390kg £850 (218), W and G Hanna Charolais 350kg £760 (217), S Douglas Charolais 350kg £755 (216), A S Millar Charolais 320kg £680 (213) and Donal Kane Charolais 370kg £785 (212).

Heifer calves over 400 kg:

J Adams Limousin 440kg £1300 (296), Limousin 420kg £960 (229), Limousin 430kg £975 (227), Limousin 410kg £920 (224), Limousin 440kg £980 (223) and Limousin 460kg £1010 (220).

Monday, October 14: An entry of 2400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £138, store lambs to £67.50 and ewe lambs to £110.

Leading prices as follows

Suffolk ram lamb fetched 900gns at Ballymena show/sale.

The annual Co Antrim Suffolk breeders show/sale kindly sponsored by United Feeds and judged by Lesley Liggett was held at Ballymena Mart on Monday evening.

Shearling ram class: 1st John Hegarty Ballymoney; 2nd W R Blair Ballymoney; 3rd David McLean Larne.

Ram lamb class: 1st and Champion Jos. Adams Glarryford; 2nd and Reserve Champion Andrew McNeilly Randalstown; 3rd David Duncan Crumlin; 4th P. Donnelly Rathkenny.

Pair of ram lambs: 1st Andrew McNeilly; 2nd David J Duncan; 3rd P Donnelly.

Leading prices: John McKay Ballymoney 900gns; A McNeilly 580gns; R A S Barkley Dunloy 550gns; P Donnelly 440gns; A McNeilly 430gns; Jos. Adams 420gns; John H Hegarty shearling ram 420gns; David McLean 400gns; A McNeilly ram lamb 400gns; W R Blair shearling ram 380gns; E and J Gould Ringsend ram lamb 380gns; W R Blair 350gns; John McKay 350gns; A McNeilly 320gns; W B Johnston Ligoneil 300gns and R A S Barkley 300gns.

Breeders sold to: Alan Totten, Ballymena 3 Suffolk £138, Robert Davidson, Gleno 10 Suffolk £138, 4 Suffolk £138, Alan Totten 5 Texel £136, 8 Suffolk £132, S Wilson, Ballymean 7 crossbred £130, J Liddie, Ballymena 9 crossbred £128, 14 Wilson 7 crossbred £128, J Liddie, Ballymena 8 crossbred £124, local farmer 8 Texel £120, Trevor Magee, Kilwaughter 1 BFL £120, Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 2 Suffolk £110, Brian Thompson, Lisburn 6 Texel £108 and Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 9 crossbred £108.

Store lambs sold to: R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 31 Texel £67.50, John Boyd, Larne 8 Texel £66.50, T Morrow, Magheramourne 6 Suffolk £66, D W McFarland, Aldergrove 30 Texel £65, D McCammon, Larne 24 Texel £64.50, James Boyle, Ballyclare 25 Texel £64, D McCammon 17 Suffolk £64, Paul Gardiner, Cough 30 Charollais £64, J Boyd, Doagh 4 Suffolk £63.50, D W McFarland, Aldergrove 25 Texel £63.50, 22 Texel £63.50, 19 Texel £63.50, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 32 Texel £63 and W Wright, Carnlough 52 Texel £63, 12 Texel £63.

Ewe lambs sold to: Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 10 Suffolk £110, J Kelly, Draperstown 6 Blackface £95, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 15 Mule £90, J Kelly 11 Blackface £90, D Davidson, Ballymena 14 Suffolk £90, M and A Millar, Rasharkin 3 Texel £90, R Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £88, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Mule £88, J Kelly 10 Blackface £87, Patrick McDonnell, Cushendall 12 Mule £84, J Kelly 11 Blackface £82,12 Blackface £82, Hugh Morrell, Macosquin 6 Blackface £82, A M McFarlane, Dungiven 12 Texel £82, 12 Texel £82 and B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 12 Suffolk £80.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £530 over for a pair of Limousin 470kg at £1000 offered by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £510 over for a Limousin 640kg at £1150 presented by J and S Bailey, Ballycastle.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 410kg £950 (231), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter (2) Limousin 470kg £1000 (212), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Charolais 440kg £925 (210), Robert Workman Charolais 420kg £880 (209), D A T Warwick, Antrim Limousin 450kg £930 (206), John Workman Belgian Blue 460kg £950 (206), W Millar, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £970 (206), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £960 (204), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 490kg £985 (201), W Millar, Charolais 490kg £985 (201), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 500kg £1000 (200), Robert Workman Belgian Blue 410kg £820 (200), J Wasson, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 480kg £955 (199), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 490kg £970 (198) and W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £985 (197).

501kg and over

D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 520kg £1035 (199), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 540kg £1045 (193), R A Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 520kg £1005 (193), D Johnston Limousin 510kg £975 (191), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 510kg £975 (191), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 510kg £970 (190), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Sim 600kg £1135 (189), RA Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 540kg £1020 (188), P McKeown, Martinstown (2) British Blue 550kg £1030 (187), W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £950 (186), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 570kg £1055 (185), Charolais 540kg £990 (183), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 570kg £1040 (182), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 590kg £1075 (182) and C Tinsdale Simmental 560kg £1020 (182).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Local farmer Charolais 460kg £920 (200), T McConnell, Parkgate Sim 480kg £950 (197), M McElchar, Toomebridge (2) Charolais 370kg £725 (196), G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 480kg £930 (193), T McConnell Limousin 460kg £880 (191), Charolais 480kg £905 (188), Limousin 470kg £880 (187), W R McLean, Raloo Limousin 420kg £785 (186), T McConnell, Charolais 450kg £840 (186), Charolais 460kg £850 (184), Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg £805 (183), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 460kg £840 (182), G N G Gibson, Ligoniel Shorthorn beef 440kg £800 (181) and G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 490kg £890 (181), Charolais 460kg £830 (180).

501kg and over

G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 530kg £1005 (189), W R McClean, Raloo Limousin 510kg £960 (188), W Ward and Sons, Crumli Charolais 530kg £985 (185), G McKewon, Aughfatten Charolais 520kg £965 (185), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 530kg £975 (184), G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 520kg £945 (181), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1150 (179), W Ward, Crumlin Charolais 510kg £905 (177), local farmer Charolais 570kg £1005 (176), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 530kg £930 (175), G N G Gibson, Ligoniel Shorthorn beef 510kg £890 (174), Mrs M Kinney, Crumlin Limousin 530kg £920 (173), G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 510kg £870 (170), R I McLaughlin, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1000 (169), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1000 (169) and D McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 510kg £860 (168).

Wednesday, October 16, 2019: An entry of 2030 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a similar trade to last week.

Fat lambs sold to 336 pence for a pen of 11 Texel 21kg at £70.50 offered by Jonathan Auld, Ballynure.

Fat ewes sold to £109 for a Charolais.

Ruling prices per kg: Jonathan Auld, Ballynure 11 Texel 21kg £70.50 (335), R and M Milliken, Armoy 10 Texel 23.5kg £77.50 (329), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 22 Texel 22.5kg £73.50 (326), John P and R W Nelson, Ballyclare 27 Texel 21kg £67 (319), Samuel Heaney, Ballyclare 3 Texel 22kg £70 (318), M Fulton, Ballymena 9 Charollais 23kg £73 (317), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry 9 Suffolk 21kg £66.50 (316), J McCollum, Carnlough 14 Texel 21.5kg £68 (316), Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 8 Texel 22kg £69 (313), C McAllister, Moorfields 41 Texel 23kg £72 (313), George Barr, Larne 25 Suffolk 23kg £71.50 (310), J and N Morrow, Glenarm 23 Texel 23kg £71.50, Tony Greer, Cullybackey 4 Suffolk 22.5kg £69.50 (308), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 15 Texel 22.5kg £69.50 (308), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Texel 22.5kg £69.50 (308), Dundarave Properties 19 Texel 23kg £71 (308), A Montgomery, Glenarm 21 Dorset 23kg £71 (308), Joseph Steede, Ballymena 2 Texel 23kg £71 (308), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 7 Texel 24kg £74 (308), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Texel 24kg £74 (308), Francis Turnly, Carnlough 14 Texel 21kg £64.50 (307), J McFetridge, Glenarm 16 Charollais 22kg £67.50 (306), Patrick Devine, Aughafatten 14 Texel 22.5kg £69 (306) and J S Hamilton, Ballymena 22 Texel 22.5kg £69 (306).

Top prices per head: R and M Milliken, Armoy 10 Texel 23.5kg £77.50, S Weatherup, Carrickfergus 20 Texel 27kg £75.50, J Dunlop, Ballymoney 16 Suffolk 27.5kg £75.50, M Buckley, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 27.5kg £75.50, M Millan, Rasharkin 1 Texel 30kg £75.50, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 19 Texel 26.5kg £75, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 44 Texel 26.5kg £75, Colin Alexander, Glenarm 9 Texel 24.5kg £75, S Davison, Broughshane 16 Texel 26kg £75, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 21 Texel 26kg £75, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 24 Mule 26.5kg £75, J Collins, Ballymoney 26 Suffolk 27.5kg £75, J Thompson, Kells 8 Texel 26kg £75, S and E Watson, Cullybackey 3 Texel 31kg £75, C Scullion, Glenravel 1 Tex 26kg £75, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 2 crossbred 31kg £75, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 3 Texel 26kg £75, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 28 Texel 25kg £75, D Gaston, Carnlough 14 Texel 25kg £74.50, Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter 28 Mule 26kg £74.50, R W Saunderson, Glenwherry 8 Cheviot 25.5kg £74.50, John Heron, Broughshane 34 Texel 26.5kg £74.50, B McAllister, Kells 9 Charolais 25kg £74.50 and Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 43 Texel 27kg £74.50.

Fat ewes (136)

First quality

Suffolk - £50-£67

Texel = £63-£79

Crossbred - £54-£72

Blackface - £39-£50