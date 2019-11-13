Top price of £3350 recorded at Corrie sale at Ballymena Mart

Wednesday, November 6, 2019: The annual sale of springing heifers from Gareth and Will Corrie, Drumhilla Farm, Newtownards was held in Ballymena market on Wednesday 6th November.

A tremendous show of cattle and buyers from all over the province resulted in a terrific trade topping at £3350 and a super average of £1910 for 98. Leading prices: Drumhilla Farms Lim £3350, £2800, BB £2600, Lim £2550, (3) Lim £2400, (2) Lim £2350, Lim £2300, (6) Lim £2250, (3) Lim £2200, Lim £2150.

Thursday, November 7, 2019: An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 191p for 810kg at £1547, Fr cows to 117p for 590kg at £690. Beef heifers to 197p for 520kg at £1024.

Beef bullocks to 204p for 690kg at £1407 and Fr bullocks to 140p for 620kg at £868.

Beef cows sold to: Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Lim 810kg £1547 (191), Rbt Workman, Kilwaughter Lim 620kg £1097 (177), A Kennedy, Millbrook Lim 680kg £1156 (170), J Tohill, Kilrea Lim 760kg £1276 (168), Blonde 770kg £1270 (165), L McAuley, Glenarm Lim 710kg £1171 (165), JB and CJ Colgan, Lowick Lim 720kg £1188 (165), Dale Robinson, Glenarm BB 710kg £1164 (164), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Lim 690kg £1124 (163), H Small, Dunloy Lim 750kg £1200 (160), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 760kg £1200 (158), RB & JH Kennedy, Dundrod Lim 670kg £1058 (158), local farmer Char 900kg £1413 (157), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Lim 660kg £1029 (156), David Arrell, Bellaghy Lim 670kg £1045 (156), BB 590kg £914 (155), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten AA 610kg £939 (154), L McAuley, Glenarm Lim 680kg £1040 (153), W McCurdy, Broughshane Lim 710kg £1086 (153), J H Montgomery Lim 710kg £1086 (153), G Knowles, Gracehill Lim 620kg £930 (150), E Dougan, Castledawson Char 560kg £834 (149), T Millar, Broughshane BB 570kg £849 (149) and Kyle Molyneaux Lim 760kg £1132 (149).

Friesian cows sold to: T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 590kg £690 (117), R Crawford, Raloo 640kg £710 (111), S Fullerton, Bushmills 710kg £766 (108), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 640kg £678 (106), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 770kg £800 (104), A Hoey, Glenwherry 650kg £676 (104), David A Kernohan, Ballymena 610kg £634 (104), Harold Johnston 670kg £696 (104), WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 630kg £655 (104), WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 700kg £721 (103), W D M Kennedy, Ballymena 650kg £669 (103), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 580kg £597 (103), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 640kg £652 (102), WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane 700kg £714 (102), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 770kg £785 (102), Marcus Adams, Cloughmills 690kg £703 (102), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 570kg £575 (101), W and T Munnis, Kilraughts 690kg £696 (101), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 600kg £582 (97), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 630kg £611 (97), R J McDowell, Gleno 590kg £548 (93), TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare 680kg £625 (92), WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 620kg £564 (91), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 620kg £564 (91).

Beef heifers sold to: John McKeague, Dunloy Char 520kg £1024 (197), Wm Burns, Islandmagee Blonde 640kg £1248 (195), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Char 780kg £1521 (195), J H Montgomery, Killough Char 620kg £1209 (195), Drumhilla Farms Char 880kg £1680 (191), BB 850kg £1615 (190), John McKeague, Dunloy Char 620kg £1178 (190), local farmer Char 570kg £1077 (189), JH Montgomery Here 630kg £1190 (189), local farmer Lim 540kg £1015 (188), local farmer Char 610kg £1122 (184), JH Montgomery Char 550kg £1012 (184), local farmer Char 600kg £1098 (183), Sam McNabney, Clough Char 550kg £984 (179), local farmer Char 650kg £1157 (178), JH Montgomery Lim 630kg £1108 (176), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge AA 610kg £1067 (175), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Lim 640kg £1120 (175), Sam McNabney Lim 590kg £1026 (174), John McKeague, Dunloy AA 550kg £957 (174), Sam McNabney AA 530kg £922 (174), W McCurdy, Broughshane SH 590kg £1026 (174), J B and C J Colgan, Lowick Lim 650kg £1124 (173), R Waide, Cloughmills AA 530kg £916 (173).

Beef bullocks sold to: C Reid, Aghalee Lim 690kg £1407 (204), Drumhilla Farms Lim 740kg £1502 (203), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Char 690kg £1400 (203), Drumhilla Farms (2) Lim 750kg £1515 (202), Brb 790kg £1587 (201), local farmer Lim 640kg £1280 (200), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 740kg £1472 (199), C Reid, Aghalee Lim 780kg £1552 (199), Drumhilla Farms Lim 770kg £1516 (197), Char 790kg £1548 (196), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Char 670kg £1313 (196), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge Blonde 740kg £1450 (196), Drumhilla Farms Char 790kg £1540 (195), Lim 770kg £1501 (195), Robin Nicholson Lim 770kg £1501 (195), Drumhilla Farms Lim 770kg £1493 (194), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Char 790kg £1532 (194), C Reid, Aghalee Lim 670kg £1299 (194), Drumhilla Farms Lim 830kg £1601 (193), Lim 820kg £1582 (193), Char 800kg £1544 (193), Lim 780kg £1505 (193), Char 810kg £1555 (192).

Friesian bullocks sold to: W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 620kg £868 (140), 540kg £750 (139), 520kg £707 (136), 570kg £763 (134), J H Montgomery, Killough 670kg £877 (131).

Friday, November 9, 2019: A good entry of 43 dairy cattle met excellent demand to a top of £2450 for a choice calved heifer from J R McNeilly, Randalstown.

Ruling prices: J R McNeilly, Randalstown £2450, A Park, Ballynure £2300, JR McNeilly, £2200, A Park £2170, JB McLean, Bushmills £2110, A Park £2080, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1980, D Livingston, Randalstown £1950, W Black, Aghadowey £1920, £1880, AT McAuley, Bushmills £1880, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1850, Andrew Mackey, Ballyclare £1840, NG Chambers, Moneyrea £1780, AT McAuley £1780, T Davis, Magherafelt £1740, NG Chambers £1720, W Black £1680, David and Mrs M McGregor £1600, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1600.

Suckler stock sold to £1530 for a Lim heifer with bull calf at foot. Ruling prices: G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Lim cow and bull calf £1530, R Pollock, Glenavy BB cow and bull calf £1450, Mark McCullough, Ballymena Lim cow and heifer calf £1400, J McNeilly McQuitty, Clough Lim cow and heifer calf £1300, R Pollock Lim £1180, D Bill, Templepatrick SH cow and heifer calf £1120, Ed Stirling, Kilwaughter Gal cow and heifer calf £1000.

216 lots in the calf ring sold readily to £500 for a partly reared BB bull, younger bull calves to £465.

Heifer calves to £430 for partly reared Angus, younger lots to £400 for a month old Char.

Ruling prices: J and B McCracken, Newtownards BB £500, BB £470, Leslie Wilson, Doagh BB £465, J and B McCracken Here £460, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown AA £450, Leslie Wilson (2) Sim £440, J and B McCracken BB £440, Here £440, Leslie Wilson AA £430, Ian Millar, Ballymena (2) AA £420, P McConnell, Aughnacloy Char £410, J and B McCracken BB £410, F Connon, Ballymena Lim £400 and J and B McCracken BB £400.

Heifer calves sold to: Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown AA £430, W McConnell, Ballyclare Char £400, Wm Moore Bowman, Comber BB £380, Joseph O’Donnell AA £360, Ian Millar, Ballymena BB £360, J Walker, Randalstown BB £330, Ian Millar, Ballymena (2) AA £330, F Allen, Randalstown BB £325, Dean McAllister, Armoy Aub £325, F Allen, Randalstown BB £320, Ian Millar AA £320, J Walker, Randalstown BB £310, RJ Hill, Randalstown BB £300, W Gillespie, Portglenone BB £300 and Ian Millar (3) £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: F Connon, Ballymena £380, McGookin farming, Ballyclare £320, £260, F Connon £235, J and B McCracken, Newtownards £210, F Connon £200, Wm Moore Bowman £160, J F Smith, Islandmagee £140, A and J Currie, Ballyclare £135, Greenmount College £130, Dean McAllister, Armoy £105, Alastair McBurney, Clough £100 and A and J Currie £100.

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £660 over for a Lim 390kg at £1050 offered by J Kane, Cushendall. Heifers sold to £630 over for a Sim 490kg at £1120 presented by C McConnell, Armoy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300:

S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 220kg £760 (345), Wm Warwick, Templepatrick Lim 200kg £590 (295), S Taylor, Char 280kg £810 (289), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Lim 230kg £665 (289), Char 240kg £690 (287), D Bell, Randalstown Lim 210kg £580 (276), Mrs S Gowdy Char 260kg £710 (273), Lim 250kg £680 (272), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry Lim 210kg £570 (271), Mrs S Gowdy Char 260kg £700 (269), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 290kg £780 (269), P McConnell, Aughnacloy Char 250kg £670 (268), S Taylor Char 300kg £800 (266), SJ Mulholland, Hannahstown Lim 220kg £580 (263) and Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry (2) Lim 220kg £580 (263).

301-350kgs

John Kane, Cushendall Char 320kg £860 (268), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 320kg £840 (262), S McAllister, Glenarm (2) Char 340kg £870 (255), J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Char 310kg £785 (253), John Kane, Cushendall Char 310kg £775 (250), M McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 310kg £765 (246), James Rainey, Crumlin Lim 330kg £790 (239), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Lim 330kg £770 (233), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Char 320kg £735 (229), N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Lim 310kg £700 (225), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Lim 330kg £745 (225), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 320kg £720 (225), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Char 320kg £715 (223) and David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 340kg £755 (222).

351kg and over

John Kane, Cushendall Lim 390kg £1050 (269), Char 370kg £920 (248), S Scullion, Glenarm Char 370kg £870 (235), John Kane, Cushendall Char 360kg £840 (233), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Lim 360kg £830 (230), James Rainey, Crumlin Lim 390kg £890 (228), J McAuley, Ballyclare Lim 380kg £865 (227), James Rainey Lim 380kg £860 (226), John Kane, Cushendall Char 400kg £890 (222), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 360kg £795 (220), Lim 450kg £990 (220), M McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 390kg £855 (219), R Henderson, Desertmartin (2) Sim 370kg £810 (218), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 380kg £825 (217) and J McAuley, Ballyclare Blonde 380kg £815 (214).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Lim 140kg £420 (300), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Char 260kg £765 (294), Char 270kg £780 (288), Owen O’Kane, Carnlough Lim 170kg £480 (282), Mrs S Gowdy Char 270kg £740 (274), Char 280kg £760 (271), Char 300kg £805 (268), (2) Char 250kg £670 (268), H McCurdy, Ballynure Lim 210kg £560 (266), Mrs S Gowdy Char 250kg £660 (264), Char 250kg £655 (262), R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Char 220kg £560 (254), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 270kg £685 (253) and Timothy Wray, Carnlough Char 270kg £680 (251).

301-350kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Char 310kg £800 (258), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Char 340kg £790 (232), S Scullion, Glenarm Char 340kg £740 (217), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 340kg £730 (214), James Magill, Larne Char 330kg £700 (212), M McKeever, Ballymoney BB 340kg £720 (211), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 340kg £720 (211), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 350kg £735 (210), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 350kg £710 (202), N and J Farquhar, Ballymena (2) Sim 310kg £620 (200), James Magill, Larne Char 310kg £605 (195), Char 350kg £680 (194), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter AA 310kg £590 (190), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Sim 350kg £660 (188) and M McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 310kg £570 (183).

351kg and over

Charles McDonnell, Armoy Sim 490kg £1120 (228), Sim 500kg £1110 (222), Sim 480kg £1060 (220), S Scullion, Glenarm Char 390kg £840 (215), Charles McDonnell Sim 530kg £1090 (205), W Rainey, Crumlin Lim 370kg £745 (201), Charles McDonnell Char 410kg £825 (201), Sim 520kg £1040 (200), Sim 410kg £820 (200), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Lim 410kg £820 (200), John Kane, Cushendall Lim 380kg £760 (200), Charles McDonnell, Sim 560kg £1100 (196), M McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 360kg £700 (194) and Charles McDonnell Sim 490kg £950 (193), Sim 540kg £1040 (192), Sim 500kg £960 (192).

Monday, November 11, 2019: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in an improved trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £96, stores to £79, breeders to £122 and rams to 300gns. Leading prices as follows:

Store lambs: Wm Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Tex £79, Austin Shaw, Larne 32 Tex £77, 28 Tex £76, Steven Millar, Ballymena 23 Char £75, Lynsey Topping, Islandmagee 32 Tex £75, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 3 CB £70.50, Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine 21 Mule £70.50, C Gribben, Dunloy 20 Tex £70, Steven Millar, Ballymena 6 Char £68, 1 Char £68, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 16 Char £67.50, E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 8 Suff £67.50, S Caldwell, Portglenone 14 Tex £67 and Mark Rainey, Crumlin 9 Tex £66.50

Ewe lambs sold to: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 11 Suff £96, June Loughridge, Armoy 10 Mule £96, Rbt Workman 5 Suff £95, June Loughridge 11 Mule £86, Rbt Workman 3 Suff £84, Shaun McCloskey, Dungiven 10 Char £83, Robert Hunter, Ballygally 6 Char £80 and Shuan McCloskey 6 Tex £80 6 Tex £80.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019: A smaller entry of store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £580 over for a Lim 720kg at £1300 presented by T Aiken, Coleraine.

Heifers sold to £535 over for a Lim 520kg at £1055 offered by D and W Hume, Randalstown.

Bullocks sold to: R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 450kg £950 (211), S J Duncan, Crumlin Char 440kg £910 (206), R McNabney Lim 430kg £885 (205), R A J and R J McDowell, Gleno (5) AA 510kg £1000 (196), D Frazer, Glarryford Char 520kg £1015 (195), Robert Hood, Broughshane AA 510kg £975 (191), SJ Duncan, Crumlin Lim 570kg £1085 (190), R A J and R J McDowell Here 510kg £970 (190), Jim Allen, Larne AA 510kg £935 (183), Robert Hood Sim 480kg £870 (181), T Aiken, Coleraine Lim 720kg £1300 (180), D Frazer, Glarryford Lim 560kg £1010 (180) and T Aiken, Sim 650kg £1170 (180).

Heifers sold to: R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 430kg £905 (210), D and W Hume, Randalstown Lim 520kg £1055 (202), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Char 480kg £960 (200), R McNabney Char 510kg £1000 (196), Lim 500kg £970 (194), Lim 500kg £965 (193), Bonnar Farms Char 510kg £975 (191), D and W Hume, Char 580kg £1050 (181), R McNabney Char 410kg £740 (180) and Bonnar Farms Char 560kg £1000 (178).

Wednesday, November 13, 2019: An entry of 1911 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a much sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 402p for a pen of 14 Texel 19kg at £76.50 offered by J McCollum, Carnlough and to a top per head of £90 for a pen of heavy lambs from L McAuley, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £82.

Fat lambs (1808)

Top prices per kg: J McCollum, Carnlough 14 Tex 19kg £76.50 (402), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 17 Lleyn 20kg £79 (395), Carmel Graham, Glenariffe 5 Tex 19kg £75 (394), Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 11 Tex 20.5kg £77.50 (378), M Fulton, Ballymena 1 Char 20kg £75.50 (377), Brian Black, Glenarm 12 Tex 21kg £79 (376), J M Fenton, Glarryford 2 Char 22kg £82.50 (375), G Robinson, Broughshane 7 Tex 21kg £78.50 (373), Norman McAuley, Ballyclare 8 Tex 21kg £78 (371), JF Leslie, Ballymoney 15 Tex 21kg £77.50 (369), J Stevenson, Ballymena 23 Tex 21.5kg £79 (367), J McFetridge, Glenarm 13 Char 22kg £80.50 (365), D Davidson, Broughshane 8 Cv 20.5kg £75 (365), R Fleming, Nutts Corner 14 Tex 22.5kg £82 (364), A Reid, Glenarm 3 Tex 22kg £80 (363), E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 16 Suff 22kg £80 (363), B Gaston, Ballymena 10 Char 22kg £80 (363), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 98 Tex 23kg £83.50 (363), T Stewart, Cairncastle 40 Tex 22.5kg £81.50 (362), C McAllister, Moorfields 43 Tex 23kg £83 (360), P Black, Glenarm 18 Tex 22.5kg £81 (360), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Lleyn 23.5kg £84.50 (359), Patrick McNeill, Ballycastle 2 Tex 19.5kg £70 (359), S Bonnar, Broughshane 15 Char 23.5kg £84 (357) and J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Tex 23.5kg £84 (357).

Top prices per head: L McAuley, Glenarm 1 Tex 31kg £90, John McKeague, Dunloy 11 Tex 27kg £89, local farmer 1 Suff 33kg £88, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 5 Tex 27.5kg £88, Mervyn Johnston, Kells 1 Dor 28kg £87, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 5 Suff 28kg £87, J and M Hamill, Broughshane 3 Tex 27.5kg £87, P Martin, Dunloy 54 Suff 26.5kg £86, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 35 Tex 27kg £86, RJ McKay, Carnlough 14 Suff 25.5kg £86, K McClenaghan, Antrim 20 Tex 26kg £86, R Boyle, Larne 10 Tex 27.5kg £86, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 25 Tex 25kg £85.50, M J Collins, Ballymoney 26 Tex 25.5kg £85.50, S Gregg, Glarryford 8 Tex 25.5kg £85.50, local farmer 5 Suff 25.5kg £85, local farmer 16 Tex 25.5kg £85, F McBride, Dundrod 10 Char 26kg £85, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 52 24kg £85, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 19 Mule 25.5kg £85, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 44 Tex 24.5kg £85, Sam McNabney, Clough 48 Mule 26.5kg £85, E McNeilly, Gracehill 15 Suff 25kg £85, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 32 CB 25kg £85.

Fat ewes (103)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£80

Tex - £70-£82

Crossbred – 350-£70

Blackface - £40-£50